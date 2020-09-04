Finding a niche: Jermaine Bollinger's Salvation Studios can do it all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A talented singer and musician, Jermaine Bollinger often turned to others to help him sound his best. Along the way, he developed his own “ear” for what sounded good and how to make performances even better. This ability changed the course of his life.

“I was a vocal performance major at Southern Illinois University,” Bollinger said, “but I realized that I didn’t want to sing opera for the rest of my life. I was in love with the concept of sound engineering so I switched to music business."

Since high school, had “dabbled” in sound engineering — producing live or recorded music through balancing and adjusting sound levels from a variety of sources or instruments as well as adding effects and equalization.

“I really started to hone into it because one of the things you really need in engineering is a good ear. You can have all of the training you want, but if you don’t have that, you won’t do well in the industry,” he said.

Bollinger has been doing well. Since 2012, he has been mixing and recording music for himself and others with his business, Salvation Studios. The company produces singles, full albums as well as recording voiceovers for commercials or other productions. He often goes beyond the role of engineer, playing instruments on clients’ projects as well.