First Mid Bank & Trust receives award
First Mid Bank & Trust receives award

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust was named the Central/Southern Illinois Community Lender of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Illinois District Office for the seventh consecutive year.

This award is presented to the community bank with the best overall performance record for lending to small businesses in central and Southern Illinois in 2019, according to a news release from the bank.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Small Business Administration for our continued commitment to small businesses,” says Eric McRae, Chief Credit Officer. “It’s never been more apparent the positive impact that small businesses have on the economy and quality of life in our communities, and we feel privileged to be in a position to support them.”

— The Southern

