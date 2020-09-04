Food Works names new board member

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food Works, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable food economy in Southern Illinois, announce that Kathryn Head is the newest addition to the Board of Directors.

Head is a Southern Illinois native, and her upbringing on the family’s homestead rooted her interest in provisional farming. Head has her BSN from the University of Evansville, and focuses on holistic nursing.

Head is part of the SIH Employee Wellness Program as a certified nurse coach and health and wellness Coach.

— The Southern

