 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Works names new board member
0 comments

Food Works names new board member

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Food Works, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable food economy in Southern Illinois, announce that Kathryn Head is the newest addition to the Board of Directors.

Head is a Southern Illinois native, and her upbringing on the family’s homestead rooted her interest in provisional farming. Head has her BSN from the University of Evansville, and focuses on holistic nursing.

Head is part of the SIH Employee Wellness Program as a certified nurse coach and health and wellness Coach.

— The Southern

Kathryn Head

Kathryn Head
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News