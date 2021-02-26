Futures File: Biden plans cooperation with world leaders

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Biden meets world leaders, plans cooperation

President Joe Biden made his first foray into foreign trade by meeting virtually with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week. Our northern neighbor is one of our biggest trade partners. Most of their exports come to the U.S., as we’re a wealthy, hungry, and ready buyer. We have a large, dense population. In contrast, they have more uninhabited land and are less needy of raw material, but like to import the finished products we manufacture. We buy their oats, wheat, canola, hogs, gold, silver, copper, lumber and heavy crude; they buy our vehicles, computers, furniture, machinery and tools.

Though the pandemic and climate change have so far dominated their conversations, it won’t be long until they turn to trade issues, try to mend intense indigenous rights issues, the Keystone XL pipeline controversies, and tariffs on lumber.