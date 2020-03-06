Gallatin County wins SIC Business Skills Competition for second straight year

HARRISBURG — Feb. 27 was a day of stiff competition amongst about 80 local high school students with an eye for business as they competed in six categories during the annual Business Skills Competition at Southeastern Illinois College.
Gallatin County won the competition for the second year in a row. Other schools competing this year included Carmi-White County, Eldorado, Galatia, Hardin County, Harrisburg, NCOE and Pope County.
Several of the events involved an objective exam, while others have a hands-on component. Each high school can enter up to two students per event and the top score from each event is used to calculate the overall winner.
“The Business Skills Competition is a great way for high school students to compete in business-related events that they excel in,” said Kelsie Rodman, SIC business instructor. “It is great for the students to visit SIC and interact with potential instructors, students, and staff. I really enjoy getting to know the students from our in-district high schools.”
In the accounting category, the 100-question test covers such topics as balance sheets, income statements, journal entries, adjusting and closing entries, normal balances, receivable, inventory and cash. Miranda Wallace of Pope County won first place, while Aleksa Hall of NCOE and Nihl Morton of Galatia tied for second.
The general business category covers budgeting, careers, economic systems, small businesses, marketing, and other business information. Konner Gross of Gallatin County won first place, while Brock Seely of Gallatin County took second.
In the business presentation category, a two-student team was given a topic and they were to use presentation software to deliver a six-minute presentation. This year’s topic was marketing Southern Illinois. Abigail Keasler and Kallie Keasler of Gallatin County took first place, while Kennedy Cook and Kilee Roser of NCOE won second.
Excel tests student knowledge on basic concepts in Excel, formatting workbook text and data, and calculating data with formulas and functions. Hannah Lueke of Carmi-White County placed first, and Chris Tedford of Gallatin County earned second.
In information technology, participants must reassemble a computer, determine basic networking properties, and complete a test. Ellsa Young of Eldorado won first place, while Jonah McGuire of Harrisburg took second.
In the job interview event, one student per school may participate in the five-minute interview and must submit their cover letter and resume prior to competition, just like in a real job interview scenario. Sarahjane Gray of Carmi-White County earned first place, and Lauryn Hampton of Eldorado won second.
This year’s guest speaker was Justin Ferrell, owner of Little Tractor and Equipment, and a 1999 graduate of Galatia High School. During high school and for a year following, he attended Southeastern Illinois College. He then transferred to Murray State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness economics and his master’s degree in organizational communication.
While in college, to avoid student loans, Justin worked and sold farm equipment. He then came back home to Galatia in 2006 to start his own business in his parents’ backyard. The business grew and in 2010 he moved his business to a building in Galatia. Continuing to grow, in mid-2015 he purchased Little Tractor in Metropolis and since that time has expanded to three locations: Harrisburg, Marion, and Paducah.