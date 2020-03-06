Gallatin County wins SIC Business Skills Competition for second straight year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The general business category covers budgeting, careers, economic systems, small businesses, marketing, and other business information. Konner Gross of Gallatin County won first place, while Brock Seely of Gallatin County took second.

In the business presentation category, a two-student team was given a topic and they were to use presentation software to deliver a six-minute presentation. This year’s topic was marketing Southern Illinois. Abigail Keasler and Kallie Keasler of Gallatin County took first place, while Kennedy Cook and Kilee Roser of NCOE won second.

Excel tests student knowledge on basic concepts in Excel, formatting workbook text and data, and calculating data with formulas and functions. Hannah Lueke of Carmi-White County placed first, and Chris Tedford of Gallatin County earned second.

In information technology, participants must reassemble a computer, determine basic networking properties, and complete a test. Ellsa Young of Eldorado won first place, while Jonah McGuire of Harrisburg took second.

In the job interview event, one student per school may participate in the five-minute interview and must submit their cover letter and resume prior to competition, just like in a real job interview scenario. Sarahjane Gray of Carmi-White County earned first place, and Lauryn Hampton of Eldorado won second.