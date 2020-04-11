Getting comfortable: Angela Rowe at Decorating Den Interiors wants her customers to be just that

Angela Rowe wants people to be comfortable in their own homes.
“I want people to be proud of where they live and I for them to be able to wake up in the morning, walk into their family room or another part of their house and love it. I want it to be somewhere they want to stay and enjoy,” she said.
As a Harrisburg-based certified decorator with Decorating Den Interiors, Rowe has been helping Southern Illinois homeowners for two decades.
“I do anything from window treatments including draperies and blinds to wallpaper, furniture, accessories, flooring and area rugs. You name it, I do it,” she said. “The only thing I don’t do is kitchen and bath design.”
Rowe says her goal with any design is for the final product to represent the family who will use the space.
“When the project is done, I don’t want people to walk in and say, ‘Angela Rowe did this.’ Instead, I want the project to look like them and to reflect their family and their lifestyle because we don’t all live the same,” she said. “Some people are very elegant and formal. Others are casual or have kids and they really ‘live’ in it.”
Rowe, who has won numerous accolades from Decorating Den Interiors, an organization with designers, decorators and consultants throughout North America, says she begins with getting to know clients.
“I start with an initial consultation because I want to go out and meet the prospective clients. I want them to look through my portfolio of work I’ve done before and I want to get a scope of what they are wanting to do. I also want to make sure that we are a good fit for each other,” she said.
Rowe says often several appointments are necessary, but she brings fabric samples as well as photographs of options so clients do not have to visit a variety of furniture dealers and other stores.
“I get my client's input every step of the way and I’ll put together a presentation with options. I already will have an idea of what their style is, so I’ll have things whittled down. Then, for example, we’ll look at lamps and other items that should work, but the client has the ultimate say in everything,” she said.
Rowe goes through frequent trainings and works constantly to stay on top of current trends and new products. In addition to offering the latest styles and saving her clients the hassle of shopping for themselves, she says she offers clients piece of mind, too.
“I help people not make big mistakes,” she said. “So many times, people will call me after they’ve already discovered that they’ve done a big oops. Maybe they put in flooring and then realize they hate the color Well, at that point, it’s too late. Or maybe they’ve bought a piece of furniture that’s way too big for their space and it’s too late for that, too. Also, though, often people know that they don’t know and they just need help.
“I try to keep people from making mistakes and I help them achieve the look that they are looking for. They get good, quality merchandise and they’re not running from store to store trying to find what they are looking for and I bring it all right to them in the comfort of their home."
And comfort in her customer’s own homes is what Rowe is all about.
“I think especially right now, when people have been basically stuck in their homes for weeks, you know you want it to be inviting and comfortable. You want to love the spaces where you live.”
For more on Rowe and Decorating Den Interiors, call 618-253-4711 or visit the website at www.angelarowe.decoratingden.com. The business is located at 4 Stuart Place in Harrisburg.
