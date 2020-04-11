Getting comfortable: Angela Rowe at Decorating Den Interiors wants her customers to be just that

“I start with an initial consultation because I want to go out and meet the prospective clients. I want them to look through my portfolio of work I’ve done before and I want to get a scope of what they are wanting to do. I also want to make sure that we are a good fit for each other,” she said.

Rowe says often several appointments are necessary, but she brings fabric samples as well as photographs of options so clients do not have to visit a variety of furniture dealers and other stores.

“I get my client's input every step of the way and I’ll put together a presentation with options. I already will have an idea of what their style is, so I’ll have things whittled down. Then, for example, we’ll look at lamps and other items that should work, but the client has the ultimate say in everything,” she said.

Rowe goes through frequent trainings and works constantly to stay on top of current trends and new products. In addition to offering the latest styles and saving her clients the hassle of shopping for themselves, she says she offers clients piece of mind, too.