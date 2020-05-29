Ginger Murray named 2020 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ginger Murray, the managing director of investments at Murray Patterson Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Carbondale, was recently recognized as a 2020 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor.

Murray has been in the industry since 1978, and has been recognized as a Premier Advisor within the firm since 2015.

This year’s Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list spotlights top advisers across the country who were nominated by their firms — and then researched, interview and assigned a ranking within their respective states.

— The Southern

