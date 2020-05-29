Ginger Murray named 2020 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor
Ginger Murray, the managing director of investments at Murray Patterson Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Carbondale, was recently recognized as a 2020 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor.

Murray has been in the industry since 1978, and has been recognized as a Premier Advisor within the firm since 2015.

This year’s Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list spotlights top advisers across the country who were nominated by their firms — and then researched, interview and assigned a ranking within their respective states.

— The Southern

