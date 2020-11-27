Giving thanks for the job you have

This is the season for giving thanks in many aspects of our lives, and our jobs should be no different. We are all in different stages of our careers. Some are working part-time jobs in “retirement.” Others are just getting started out of college. Everyone in between is working on advancing their roles — whether it’s within their current company or looking for a new opportunity.
The one thing all working professionals should all have in common during this crazy 2020 is gratefulness for being employed.
Spread the love
We all know someone who has been furloughed or straight-up fired during the COVID-19 pandemic. I challenge everyone who is employed to reach out to these less fortunate professionals this holiday season to show your gratitude for them.
Your mind may go straight to some grand gesture or costly gift card. And while your unemployed friend or family member would likely appreciate either, you shouldn’t feel the pressure to “save” them this holiday season. Instead, look for opportunities to support them.
A handwritten note expressing why they are so important to you. Conversation and a cup of coffee — even if it’s virtual. An introduction to a hiring authority in a good local company.
Any of all of these actions may be unexpected, which is exactly why you should consider doing them.
Be an example
I don’t know about you, but I’ve felt the urge to block a whole lot of people on my social media feeds lately. There’s something about this season that makes me want to surround myself with positive people and encouraging interactions. Consistently negative messages have a way of draining you during this season of reflection and thanksgiving.
One way you can show gratitude for your career is being a positive example to “doomsdayers.” Share positive stories on your social media. Go out of your way to leave uplifting comments on the posts of your friends and families.
On your virtual work meetings, call out specific team members for their efforts and achievements — especially when unprompted to do so. Other people will take notice of — and hopefully replicate — your positive approach.
Thank your boss
This has been an incredibly difficult year for people in leadership roles, specifically within small, local businesses. They have had to make tough decisions regarding staffing and budgeting due to the pandemic’s crushing blow.
Employees have a tendency to forget that their bosses are living, breathing humans with families that depend on them.
Too often, we cash our paycheck without a real sense of gratitude. It has become an expected part of our lives every two weeks — methodically hitting our bank accounts without celebration. Your boss doesn’t need a thank you note every pay day, but a text message or handwritten card this time of year can go a long way toward showing your appreciation and securing your place as a genuine, valued member of the company.
Being grateful feels good. Receiving unexpected gratitude feels better. Make people feel better.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
