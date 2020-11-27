Giving thanks for the job you have

Be an example

I don’t know about you, but I’ve felt the urge to block a whole lot of people on my social media feeds lately. There’s something about this season that makes me want to surround myself with positive people and encouraging interactions. Consistently negative messages have a way of draining you during this season of reflection and thanksgiving.

One way you can show gratitude for your career is being a positive example to “doomsdayers.” Share positive stories on your social media. Go out of your way to leave uplifting comments on the posts of your friends and families.

On your virtual work meetings, call out specific team members for their efforts and achievements — especially when unprompted to do so. Other people will take notice of — and hopefully replicate — your positive approach.

Thank your boss

This has been an incredibly difficult year for people in leadership roles, specifically within small, local businesses. They have had to make tough decisions regarding staffing and budgeting due to the pandemic’s crushing blow.

Employees have a tendency to forget that their bosses are living, breathing humans with families that depend on them.