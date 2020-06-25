GNC inside Carbondale's University Mall to close

CARBONDALE — The GNC location in University Mall will close, the company announced this week.
GNC, which sells nutritional supplements, announced Tuesday its parent company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close hundreds of stores around the country.
According to a list on the company's website, the University Mall location is included in the first round of store closures. According to a statement from the company, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the business.
The news comes weeks after JCPenney announced plans to shutter its University Mall location. Macy's also closed its University Mall store this spring.
University Mall closed during Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-home order, but many stores there have since reopened as the state moves through its reopening phases.
According to reporting in The Southern a week ago, stores that have reopened include Embroidery Station, American Eagle, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buckle, Christopher & Banks, Finish Line, Hibbett Sports, Hot Topic, Journeys, Kay Jewelers, LaNails, Maurice's, Old Navy, Cricket Wireless, Ross, Shoe Department, Ulta, Sunglass Hut and JCPenney, which is holding close-out sales. The Southern also reported last week that VIP Cinemas plans to open its theaters in the former AMC Classic Carbondale 8 space in the mall on July 10.
Despite Macy’s exit and JCPenney’s planned closure creating uncertainty for University Mall in Carbondale, its owners and other retailers are optimistic for a rebound.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.