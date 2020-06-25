GNC inside Carbondale's University Mall to close

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The GNC location in University Mall will close, the company announced this week.

GNC, which sells nutritional supplements, announced Tuesday its parent company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close hundreds of stores around the country.

According to a list on the company's website, the University Mall location is included in the first round of store closures. According to a statement from the company, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the business.

The news comes weeks after JCPenney announced plans to shutter its University Mall location. Macy's also closed its University Mall store this spring.

University Mall closed during Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-home order, but many stores there have since reopened as the state moves through its reopening phases.