Hamilton County Telephone Foundation contributes $16K toward air instillation at hospital

The Hamilton County Telephone Foundation gave $16,000 to Hamilton Memorial Hospital to help toward installation of negative air pressure environments during COVID-19 pandemic.
Negative air pressure rooms are a type of patient environment that exhausts air from patient areas with potentially infectious illnesses away from other patients, visitors and healthcare staff. Negative air pressure helps prevent transmission of communicable diseases from escaping a room by pulling air out and then filtering the air before moving it outside.
This added installation will increase the negative air environments already present at Hamilton Memorial Hospital and further improve existing safety measures at the facility.
— The Southern
