 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton County Telephone Foundation contributes $16K toward air instillation at hospital
0 comments

Hamilton County Telephone Foundation contributes $16K toward air instillation at hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hamilton County Telephone Foundation gave $16,000 to Hamilton Memorial Hospital to help toward installation of negative air pressure environments during COVID-19 pandemic.

Negative air pressure rooms are a type of patient environment that exhausts air from patient areas with potentially infectious illnesses away from other patients, visitors and healthcare staff. Negative air pressure helps prevent transmission of communicable diseases from escaping a room by pulling air out and then filtering the air before moving it outside.

This added installation will increase the negative air environments already present at Hamilton Memorial Hospital and further improve existing safety measures at the facility.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News