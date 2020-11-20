Hamilton Memorial Hospital District CEO named one of '4 Under 40'

Hamilton Memorial Hospital District Chief Executive Officer Victoria Woodrow has been named one of the “4 Under 40” at the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network annual conference.

The “4 Under 40” award honors ICAHN member hospital professionals who are making a significant difference and have demonstrated success in their health care careers, according to a news release from the hospital. Nominees are judged on professional accomplishments, awards, and milestones.

Woodrow, a Southern Illinois native with an extensive background in health care business development, strategy and public relations, came to Hamilton Memorial Hospital from SSM Good Samaritan in Mount Vernon, where she directed business development and marketing initiatives. Woodrow became the CEO at HMHD in 2017 after working as the director of business development and marketing for the hospital for the prior two years.

“With her extensive knowledge in health care marketing and business strategy, Victoria has been able to help our community hospital achieve financial stability while bringing attention to the exceptional care and services we can provide right here in McLeansboro,” Mike Lewis, HMHD's board president, said.

