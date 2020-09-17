Hamilton Memorial Hospital District welcomes new provider

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hamilton Memorial Hospital District and McLeansboro Family Clinic have announced Certified Nurse Practitioner Morgan Warren as a new provider.

Warren completed her Associates of Science in Nursing at Southeastern Illinois College, and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing at Graceland University in Independence, Missouri.

Warren is lifelong native of Norris City, where she resides with her husband, Levi. Warren comes to Hamilton Memorial Hospital with five years of RN experience that includes work in acute care, primary care, emergency medicine, home health and surgical care. Warren’s practice will include, first assist in the operating room, pre-op and post-op visits, surgical consults and assistance with HMHD’s Wound Healing Center.

Morgan will be working at McLeansboro Family Clinic, 611 S. Marshall Ave. in McLeansboro. Clinic hours run Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a walk-in weekend clinic on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 618-643-2988 to schedule an appointment.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0