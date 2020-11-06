Haury elected Illinois Association for Behavioral Health vice chair

ComWell Executive Director Shea Haury has been named vice chair of the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health.

Haury has been a member of the association since 2016, shortly after joining as the executive director of ComWell, formerly Human Service Center of Southern Metro East. Haury earned her Master of Science in rehabilitation counseling and bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Her term as vice chair became effective Sept. 9, 2020.

She has served on the executive board, public policy committee and the mental health practice committee of the IABH.

The IABH was established in 1967 with the mission of advocating for sound public policies in the behavioral health field on behalf of clinicians, clients, youth, family members, and individuals in recovery who are in need of services.

The Illinois Association for Behavioral Health is a statewide organization representing addiction and mental illness prevention, treatment and recovery services agencies, staff, clients, affiliated organizations and corporations.

— The Southern

