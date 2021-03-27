Heartland Wraps and Graphics: How C.T. Landers went from taking odd jobs to owning a business

“We concentrate on vehicle wraps and graphics; anything from someone just wanting a pinstripe or some custom graphics or racing stripes all the way to changing the color of a vehicle or adding business-related graphics,” he said.

The company has done vinyl wraps on everything from a ride-on floor scrubber for a children’s hospital to boats and garbage trucks and from semi-trailers to sedans and more.

“The weirdest thing I’ve ever wrapped was a clawfoot bathtub. It was a fiberglass tub that a customer had ordered and it was solid white. She wanted the outside of it to look like cast iron, so we wrapped it with a matte black finish and it really turned out beautifully,” he said, adding that Heartland Wraps and Graphics also transforms other stationary objects.

“We can take care of windows in business and we’ve even wrapped the walls inside of a business. One of our clients had a bare wall in a big shop and by the time we were done, everyone thought it was bricks with his logo painted on it,” he said.

Most of Landers’ customers are individuals and businesses in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky, but his work can be seen far beyond the region on what he calls “rolling billboards.”