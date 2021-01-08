Herrin photography business Flash of Memories by Ange tries to capture subjects' uniqueness

With every click of her camera shutter, Angeline Dunn realizes she is doing more than just taking a picture. From her Herrin photography studio, Flash of Memories by Ange, Dunn is trying to let the personalities of her subjects show through in her work.
“I’m trying to capture everyday real life — grab family memories. I don’t like too much posing when I’m working with a family,” she says.
Instead, Dunn likes to capture the natural moments and interactions among family members during photography sessions.
“When I’m working with a family, I try to make them comfortable. We don’t rush — I don’t believe in ‘Let’s get in there and get them done.’ I believe in taking our time, getting to know the family and connecting with them,” she says.
Dunn’s approach seems to work, especially with some of the more challenging subjects.
“I have had so many families telling me they simply want pictures of their kids smiling because no one can ever get pictures like that, and I am able to do it,” she explains. “Also, once we are about 15 minutes into a session, even the husbands are having fun and they often remark that they didn’t know family photos could be fun.”
She continues, explaining her technique: “Basically, it’s very much of a play approach, especially with kids. I really just get on their level when we’re shooting. It’s definitely all about capturing the family moments — true, actual moments.”
Dunn’s interest in photography came developed about 10 years ago when her daughter began modeling some clothes for retailers. Dunn would take the photos and provide them to the boutiques. Before long, the businesses asked her to take pictures using other models as well.
She says she “got serious” in 2012, taking on more clients and building a portfolio. Following a serious illness in 2018, Dunn continued to grow the business, opening a photography studio in Herrin.
One of Flash of Memories by Ange’s specialties is portraits of children with special needs.
“When I was looking for a studio, I wanted to make sure that it was accessible and a place where children can feel safe and open about being themselves,” Dunn explains. “It’s great when a family with a special needs child or a foster family can come in and they realize the children are safe there. Everyone can relax.”
Dunn says she continues to learn and develop her skills.
“Truly, I am never completely happy with my work, because I am a perfectionist,” she explains. “I think that means a lot to my clients because they see my passion and they know that what I am delivering to them is the very best I can do. I want their memories to be perfect.”
Dunn says she wants to be known as a businessperson who is giving.