Herrin photography business Flash of Memories by Ange tries to capture subjects' uniqueness

With every click of her camera shutter, Angeline Dunn realizes she is doing more than just taking a picture. From her Herrin photography studio, Flash of Memories by Ange, Dunn is trying to let the personalities of her subjects show through in her work.

“I’m trying to capture everyday real life — grab family memories. I don’t like too much posing when I’m working with a family,” she says.

Instead, Dunn likes to capture the natural moments and interactions among family members during photography sessions.

“When I’m working with a family, I try to make them comfortable. We don’t rush — I don’t believe in ‘Let’s get in there and get them done.’ I believe in taking our time, getting to know the family and connecting with them,” she says.

Dunn’s approach seems to work, especially with some of the more challenging subjects.

“I have had so many families telling me they simply want pictures of their kids smiling because no one can ever get pictures like that, and I am able to do it,” she explains. “Also, once we are about 15 minutes into a session, even the husbands are having fun and they often remark that they didn’t know family photos could be fun.”