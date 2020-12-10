High School business class rethinks program amid COVID concerns

Skovgaard said this is his second year facilitating the class but this is the sixth year for the CEO program, which is part of a regional collective of similar programs — Jackson County’s is one of more than 50, he said. He said he loves what he does as a small business owner, and loves sharing that. Skovgaard said students are expected to step up to challenges every day, with the understanding of a significant reward at the end.

“The CEO program is real-world learning, every single one of my students will graduate high school as the CEO of a company they founded,” he wrote in an email to The Southern. He added that these are fleshed out businesses that aim to make a profit, not just business plans.

The program selects just 15 students from county high schools — last year, Skovgaard said, there were more than 100 applicants. This year, there are students from Carbondale Community High School, Murphysboro High School, Trico High School and Eleverado High School.

Harris said she’s finding her groove in the class.

“My talents and my skills really match well with, like, the soft skills we’ve been working on,” Harris said. She said many of the students start off shy when talking to adults, but eventually grow into these skills as they work through the class.