High School business class rethinks program amid COVID concerns

CARBONDALE — COVID-19 has made it hard to be a business owner, but planning a business in the midst of a pandemic can be even more challenging, as a group of Jackson County high-schoolers found out.
The Jackson County CEO program teams up high school students from around the county to take a special, year-long class offered in collaboration with AlterEgo Marketing to learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship. The first semester is learning soft skills, things like networking and other personal skills, to plan an event that will help provide seed money for the 13 students to fund their very own businesses the next semester.
This year’s event, the Southern Illinois Shop Local Scavenger Hunt, will take participants all around Southern Illinois for a chance to win a $1,000 prize bundle. It was planned as a way to navigate the COVID-19 restrictions.
Zoe Harris is a junior at Carbondale Community High School. She said she saw the CEO class as a way to test the waters before committing to a career path in a few years, after she graduates and goes to college.
“That’s a decision I wanted to make before I went into college,” she said of choosing which direction her career should go. She when said she saw the presentation Nic Skovgaard, owner of AlterEgo Marketing, gave about the CEO program, she thought it looked like a great opportunity to get her feet wet. However, as far as what her startup might be next semester, she said she hasn't quite figured that out.
Skovgaard said this is his second year facilitating the class but this is the sixth year for the CEO program, which is part of a regional collective of similar programs — Jackson County’s is one of more than 50, he said. He said he loves what he does as a small business owner, and loves sharing that. Skovgaard said students are expected to step up to challenges every day, with the understanding of a significant reward at the end.
“The CEO program is real-world learning, every single one of my students will graduate high school as the CEO of a company they founded,” he wrote in an email to The Southern. He added that these are fleshed out businesses that aim to make a profit, not just business plans.
The program selects just 15 students from county high schools — last year, Skovgaard said, there were more than 100 applicants. This year, there are students from Carbondale Community High School, Murphysboro High School, Trico High School and Eleverado High School.
Harris said she’s finding her groove in the class.
“My talents and my skills really match well with, like, the soft skills we’ve been working on,” Harris said. She said many of the students start off shy when talking to adults, but eventually grow into these skills as they work through the class.
Harris said after some brainstorming, she and her classmates came up with the idea of selling tickets and taking sponsorships for a local business scavenger hunt. Inviting small teams to participate seemed like the best way to have the event while staying safe with COVID-19.
“The factor of not being able to have them all in the same room is a factor we had to consider pretty seriously,” Harris said.
So, this year, starting Friday and going through Sunday, participants will buy tickets, either as individuals or groups, and make their way through the map with nearly 100 locations significant to Southern Illinois — these can be statues, natural landmarks or businesses. Points will be awarded based on locations found, and Harris said the winner will receive $1,000 in local business gift cards.
“Everyone is doing remote activities right now. We wanted something to get people out of the house,” she said of the thought behind the hunt.
Harris said she hopes this three-day event can be of benefit not just to the students, but the sponsors themselves.
“Groups will get a chance to do some last-minute holiday shopping,” she said, hoping that the weekend’s event will help spur local shopping.
Chris Finke is general manager at Murphysboro’s Wright Building Center and said he was excited to participate in the CEO program as a sponsor.
“I think it’s very important for the youth to have an idea of entrepreneurship,” Finke said. He said these types of real-world programs can be of huge value when students are at such pivotal junctures in their lives.
“I wish they would have had something like that when I was at their age,” he said.
Tickets information for the scavenger hunt can be found by visiting the program's Facebook page at facebook.com/jacksonceo.org.
