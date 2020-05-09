Home Print Shop helping other Southern Illinois businesses with T-shirts

One Southern Illinois small business helping others.
For Phillip and Lynsey Workman, of Herrin, the idea of using their talents to benefit salons, restaurants, retailers and other businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered closures just came naturally.
“I got inspired because I saw something similar in Chicago where a screen printing shop in Chicago started a fundraiser where they providing some help to local businesses because that’s what keeps us alive,” said Phillip, who co-owns Herrin-based Home Print Shop, a screen-printing company, with his wife, Lynsey.
The plan was very simple: Design and print T-shirts for area businesses, sell them online and then share profits with the featured entities.
“We just started reaching out to people we knew who had businesses and weren’t able to work to see if they wanted to participate,” he said.
The effort was so successful, that Home Print Shop has started second round of sales which runs through May 30. He says that the businesses featured on the shirts get $10 for each one sold. Designs are available for purchase on the company’s website, www.homeprintshop.co, and both the Workmans and participating businesses are promoting the shirts on their own websites and social media outlets.
“We just want to promote the heck out of them so that these businesses can earn money off of each sale,” Lynsey said. “A lot of these businesses are small shops or individuals like tattoo artists or hairstylists or barbershops that haven’t been able to work for two months. That’s why we really are trying to make things happen.”
She says the effort also has led to a level of camaraderie among area businesses.
“We get to connect with these local businesses and it’s almost like good therapy with each other,” she said. “We get to share our woes during this time and support each other. It’s really been great.”
The fundraiser is not Home Print Shop’s first effort to help out the region. The company has a full line of Southern Illinois-themed apparel.
“We’re trying to brand Southern Illinois like a vacation spot,” Phillip said.
The company also screen prints clothing and other items for a wide variety of clients. He says print runs range from as few as a dozen items to orders of 1,000 pieces or more. He adds that a majority of the printing Home Print Shop does uses a non-toxic water-based printing ink.
“I don’t know of any other shops around Southern Illinois using it,” he said. “It’s something we are super proud of and we’re trying to implement it more and more as much as we can.”
He adds that by using the water-based inks, he feels the final product is better.
“It makes a softer print. It actually dies the fabric rather than sitting on time of it,” he said.
Home Print Shop traces its roots to Phillip’s high school days.
“I started messing around with screen printing when I was in I school and the when I was 18 or 19, Lynsey and I started a little clothing brand. We were hand screening shirts in her bedroom and we’ve just kept growing,” he said, adding that they recently purchased an automatic press allowing for high-volume contract printing.
“We can take on large jobs — even though our name is Home Print Shop and we do operate from home — we can do up to 300 shirts per hour, but we also love focusing on the small, local orders, too,” he said.
That’s why supporting local businesses by selling T-shirts featuring their own logos is so important to the Workmans.
“We love being able to raise money for different organizations,” he said.
Information on the local business T-shirt fundraiser is available on the company’s website, www.homeprintshop.co. The sale runs through May 30.
For more information about the Home Print Shop, call 618-201-0973.
