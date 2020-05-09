Home Print Shop helping other Southern Illinois businesses with T-shirts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One Southern Illinois small business helping others.

For Phillip and Lynsey Workman, of Herrin, the idea of using their talents to benefit salons, restaurants, retailers and other businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered closures just came naturally.

“I got inspired because I saw something similar in Chicago where a screen printing shop in Chicago started a fundraiser where they providing some help to local businesses because that’s what keeps us alive,” said Phillip, who co-owns Herrin-based Home Print Shop, a screen-printing company, with his wife, Lynsey.

The plan was very simple: Design and print T-shirts for area businesses, sell them online and then share profits with the featured entities.

“We just started reaching out to people we knew who had businesses and weren’t able to work to see if they wanted to participate,” he said.

The effort was so successful, that Home Print Shop has started second round of sales which runs through May 30. He says that the businesses featured on the shirts get $10 for each one sold. Designs are available for purchase on the company’s website, www.homeprintshop.co, and both the Workmans and participating businesses are promoting the shirts on their own websites and social media outlets.