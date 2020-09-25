Home sales are up significantly in Southern Illinois

“All of the sudden, everybody came out at once,” said Brenda Straddeck, a real estate agent with Century 21 House of Realty. “So the market looked like it was going crazy and everything was moving.”

“When the interest rates fell,” added Robertson, “it was insane. Some people were getting rates as low as 2.25% and 2.5%. We couldn’t keep up. In fact, we still need listings. We have buyers that we cannot find houses for. So it’s actually been a really good year, surprisingly.”

For Southern Illinois, August’s uptick in sales wasn’t an anomaly. In Jackson County, home sales were up more than 19% from January through August of this year compared to the same time frame last year. Based on the same comparative months, home sales were up nearly 18% in Williamson County. Some surrounding rural counties have also seen a boost in activity. Year-to-date home sales through August were up nearly 19% in Franklin County, and 16% in Union County.

Statewide, year-to-date home sales are down 1.4%.

“We’re outperforming the state numbers,” said Ayn Bartok, managing broker/owner of All In One Real Estate Co., based in Harrisburg, and president-elect of the Egyptian Board of Realtors, which represents the industry in Southern Illinois.