Integrated Health of Southern Illinois welcomes Shoshana Church as new physician assistant

Integrated Health welcomes Church as new PA

Integrated Health of Southern Illinois announced recently that physician assistant Shoshana Church is the newest member of its team.

Church has more than 16 years of experience in family medicine, graduating from the Southern Illinois University PA program in 2003 and earning a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska.

“My passion is encouraging patients to improve their health,” Church said in a news release. “You have one body. That’s all you get while you’re here so you have to take care of it. Adding in healthy diet choices, exercise, good sleep habits, avoiding excess substance abuse. All of those things are very important.”

Church is married and has three children and five grandchildren. She enjoys spending time with her family as well as doing woodworking projects, singing backup vocals on the praise team at her church and serving as the drama director there.

— The Southern

