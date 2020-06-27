Jackson County Housing Authority director to retire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 45 years in the public housing profession, including 26 years as the director of the Jackson County Housing Authority, Tyler Young Jr. is retiring on June 30, according to a news release from the housing authority.

Young was born in New Madrid, Missouri. He came to Carbondale in 1960, where he attended Attucks High School. After spending four years in the U.S. Air Force, Young graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in political science with emphasis in public administration. He started working at the housing authority in 1975 and became director in 1994. Young is married to Beverly Hardnett Young, and they live in Murphysboro.

Young said in the news release he wishes to thank the Jackson County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and all the housing authority employees who supported him and worked with him during his tenure at the housing authority. He also wishes to thank the mayors, city managers, local government officials and local law enforcement for their cooperation in working with the housing authority and its employees.