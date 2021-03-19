James Arthur Design Co. eager to help businesses rebrand, stand out among competition

“Often, we’ll have clients come in thinking they need a new website, when actually their current site is fine; the issue is with their brand. We have to change the way customers perceive them and find ways to stand out from who they compete with for those customers,” he says.

“The cool thing is we are consumers, too, so we are able to look at projects that way,” he explains. “Plus, when a client comes in, we don’t have any preconceived notions of what they’ve done for the last five years. We’re able to take a look at where they are, what they have done and what they haven’t and then analyze that with their competition and their target audiences. Our goal is to really get them to stand out. We want to make everything consistent in how the client presents themselves,” he says. “It has to be professional and say the right thing about their business; it’s everything from their vehicles to business cards and packaging.”