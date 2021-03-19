James Arthur Design Co. eager to help businesses rebrand, stand out among competition

James Moseman used to send a very unique item to prospective clients.
After he would share about his company, James Arthur Design Co., potential customers would receive a rubber chicken.
It was a unique and outside-the-box gesture, very fitting for a creative design and branding studio.
Moseman’s reasoning was simple. He says even if his company didn’t land the client, at least they would remember James Arthur Design Co. and the beginnings of a relationship would be planted.
Rubber chickens aside, Moseman’s philosophy of working hard, having fun and building relationships continues to drive the nearly 15-year-old firm, making an impression while the company works to help others make theirs.
“We do things that help companies better brand themselves and stand out from the competition,” Moseman explains from the company’s offices located on the eastern side of Tower Square in Marion. “I would say at this point, we are pretty much a 50/50 split between traditional sorts of material, like print design, logos and branding graphics – the things we commonly refer to as ‘good old marketing’ and the other part of what we do is in the digital realm. These are things are like website development and strategy for online relevance."
Moseman says each project and each of the company’s clients are different as are the solutions.
“Often, we’ll have clients come in thinking they need a new website, when actually their current site is fine; the issue is with their brand. We have to change the way customers perceive them and find ways to stand out from who they compete with for those customers,” he says.
Back when he would mail rubber chickens, the company was smaller, staffed by just Moseman, a talented graphic designer, who contracted with freelance web designers, copywriters and others on projects. Today, includes full-time designers and web developers as well as on-going relationships with freelancers.
Working with everything from health care facilities to beverage companies and firms of all sizes, Moseman says his company’s diverse portfolio and the bigger team approach to work has been advantageous to clients.
“The cool thing is we are consumers, too, so we are able to look at projects that way,” he explains. “Plus, when a client comes in, we don’t have any preconceived notions of what they’ve done for the last five years. We’re able to take a look at where they are, what they have done and what they haven’t and then analyze that with their competition and their target audiences. Our goal is to really get them to stand out. We want to make everything consistent in how the client presents themselves,” he says. “It has to be professional and say the right thing about their business; it’s everything from their vehicles to business cards and packaging.”
That work has a simple goal, Moseman says, adding that each project involved multiple team members at James Arthur Design Co.
“Everything that goes out of this shop has had all of us putting our mark on it, which makes it special. It’s got all our fingerprints on it, which is fun,” he says.
One might say that is why the rubber chickens worked. They were fun. Moseman constantly tells his team to have fun while meeting the clients’ needs.
“It’s going to sound cliché, but we care,” he says. “I mean, all clichés aside, there’s a phrase that I use here that we try to instill in everything we do and that is ‘work hard and be nice.’ I truly believe that our customers understand that we care about them and their success.”
The mantra has worked well as Moseman reports impressive client retention rates.
“It’s worked well for us, as most of the clients we work with come back to us of the long term,” he says. “I think our clients honestly feel that we put our everything into what we do, no matter how small or how big. We see ourselves as an extension of their business and we absolutely want to see them succeed.”
Moseman continues, “If our clients don’t succeed as a result of of the things that we’re doing, they don’t come back to us. The fact that they keep coming back must mean it’s working for them.”