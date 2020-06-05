JCPenney to close Carbondale, Mount Vernon stores

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JCPenney announced Thursday it is closing 154 stores, including its locations in Carbondale and Mount Vernon.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.

A news release from JCPenney called the closings part of the chain's "store optimization strategy." The closures are set to begin after a June 11 hearing in Bankruptcy Court. Store closing sales are expected to take 10 to 16 weeks.

The release said the chain will focus on sales at its strongest performing stores and on its website.

The Carbondale JCPenney is in University Mall, where anchor store Macy's also closed earlier this year. Carbondale's Pier 1 Imports store, which was not part of University Mall, also closed this year. The Mount Vernon JCPenney is in Times Square Mall.

— The Southern

