Jeff Troutt wraps up more than 50 years of service to Christopher

Troutt said he estimates during his tenure that he drafted more than 700 city ordinances — nearly three-fourths of those on the books in Christopher.

Working with different compositions of the city council was sometimes challenging, he said, as sometimes all the elected officials did not see things the same way.

“I just did my best to keep them on the right track, whatever they did and I think they appreciated that,” he said.

Troutt said his family has deep roots in Christopher and public service. His grandfather was a state representative in the 1930s. His great uncle was city attorney then, too. Another great uncle was mayor of Christopher. Like them, he has been proud to serve his hometown.

“I am glad that I grew up and lived where I did and when I did,” he added.

As retiring city attorney, he had a say in finding his successor. He suggested Jonathan Cantrell of the law firm of Hart Cantrell in Benton.

Cantrell, 38, who has been practicing law for 12 years, was appointed by the mayor and approved by the council as the new city attorney. He brings with him experience working with a number of area municipalities and governmental entities including water districts.