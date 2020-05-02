Jennifer Thompson joins Hart Cantrell law firm in Benton

Thompson earned her law degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Law in December 2011 and obtained her law license in May 2012. She has worked as a family law trial attorney for the last eight years, including arguing and obtaining a favorable ruling in the Fifth District Appellate Court in 2019.

Thompson is also a a certified mediator in the First and Second Judicial Circuits of Illinois, and has served as the president of the Williamson County Bar Association for six years. She also serves as treasurer for the Dispute Resolution Institute Inc., has provided pro bono representation through Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance, and is a member of the Illinois Bar Association, where she serves on the Assembly and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section Council.