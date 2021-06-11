Joe Szynkowski: 3 tips to overcome ageism in your job search

Some of my connections would perform well on phone screens and be invited for an in-person interview, only to never be contacted again. This left them feeling like their age factored into the company’s decision to hire someone else.

I’ve also talked with recruiters about the topic. Many company decision-makers can fall into the dangerous trap of discrimination without even realizing it.

The most widely used excuse I have heard is salary. Hiring managers may choose a younger professional with a lower compensation than a more experienced leader would require. The problem with this is not having an open dialogue about salary and only assuming what an older professional would demand without giving them a chance to explain.

3 Tips to Overcoming Ageism

Older job seekers shouldn’t have to work harder than others to market their skillsets, but unfortunately, this is a reality many people face.

How you market yourself as an experienced professional can make a big difference in giving you a fair shot at a job opening.

Here are three quick tips you can implement today to help improve your odds of landing a new role.