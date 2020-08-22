Joe Szynkowski: 3 ways to know it’s time to change jobs

And if you enjoy your side work more than your “9 to 5,” it may be time to take a serious look at jumping ship.

Here is a simple formula I used nearly a decade ago when I decided to leave a stable, full-time position to open my own communications and branding firm:

• Divide how much money you’re making on your side hustle by the amount of hours you’re spending on it. This gives you your hourly rate.

• Multiply that rate by 40 hours to give you an idea of how much you could earn if you decided to take the plunge into owning your own business. Side note, ask yourself if there is enough demand from customers for you to devote full-time hours to this work.

• Use a tax calculator to figure how much you’ll owe in taxes, and don’t forget to also consider health insurance costs if your current company is floating that bill.

If the numbers shake out and you’re confident that your earnings can replace what you’re making at your current role, it may be worth some serious consideration.

Being your own boss is never easy, but it’s sure hard to beat.

Next steps

Whatever decision you make, it’s important to remember that there are positions out there that will bring you career happiness. Respectful workplaces and encouraging bosses exist, you just have to be willing to step out on a limb to go find them.

Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.

