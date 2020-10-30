Joe Szynkowski: 3 ways your resume may be spooking employers

The fourth quarter of the business calendar is usually when companies reflect on their staffing needs and put together their hiring budgets for the next year. As a job seeker looking to find career happiness, it’s a great time to get your resume in front of decision-makers.
That is, unless, your resume has traditionally scared off hiring managers. This Halloween weekend is an ideal time to work on your personal marketing materials. Go support a local haunt or trick-or-treat event — yes, some of them are still open — and then use the candy to fuel some quality, uninterrupted time to knock the cobwebs off your materials.
Here are three common mistakes to keep in mind as you review and revamp your resume.
1. Not explaining job-hopping
Job-hopping is a resume red flag to hiring managers unless you explain the reasoning behind it. Even if it’s not true, reviewers may see these shorter stints and assume that you are unable to hold down a position.
Your goal is to flip their thinking. Remember to devote just as much space on your resume to these roles as the ones you held for longer periods. Skipping over or minimizing experience can actually make it stand out even more. Include words like “temporary” or “contract” if the jobs were consulting or short-term positions.
Make sure the experience tells a story. Just because you spent less than 12 months at a role doesn’t mean it was wasted time, right? Market the skills or project experience you accrued while there. Give details on the teams you were on or special assignments you received.
Quick tip: Job-hopping is best explained verbally. Think through the reasoning you joined and left the company, and be ready to explain it in an interview. Maybe you were recruited away for a better opportunity for your family. Maybe the leadership was inept and the culture was toxic. Whatever the reasoning, try to avoid disparaging past employers in your explanation. Keep it classy and move the conversation along.
2. Typos and misspellings
Careless errors on your resume will slow your career progression like a Michael Myers chase. Seriously, how does he ever catch anyone?
Typos and misspellings can make you appear lazy — not exactly a desirable trait in an employee. Here are some tips to find typos in your resume:
• Make sure Spell Check is turned on.
• Read your resume from the bottom up.
• Read your resume out loud.
• Phone a friend to help out.
3. Don’t be a Pinocchio
While not exactly a monster, applying Pinocchio’s approach to your job search won’t do you any favors. Embellishments and inaccuracies may seem harmless, but can actually damage your chances and your reputation.
Here’s a terrifying stat: 75% of hiring managers have caught applicants putting fabrications on their resumes, according to a 2018 CareerBuilder survey. That’s up nearly 20% since a 2015 report.
For people who like to pick on millennials, they appear to be the most likely generation to fib on their resumes. A recent survey from GoBankingRates of more than 1,000 people found that these workers (ages 25 to 34) were five times more likely to lie on their resumes than boomers. So, as you sit down with your resume, remember that honesty rules in the job search.
Follow these tips to keep your resume relevant in an ultra-competitive job market and get one step closer to interviewing for your dream job.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
