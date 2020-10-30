Joe Szynkowski: 3 ways your resume may be spooking employers

The fourth quarter of the business calendar is usually when companies reflect on their staffing needs and put together their hiring budgets for the next year. As a job seeker looking to find career happiness, it’s a great time to get your resume in front of decision-makers.

That is, unless, your resume has traditionally scared off hiring managers. This Halloween weekend is an ideal time to work on your personal marketing materials. Go support a local haunt or trick-or-treat event — yes, some of them are still open — and then use the candy to fuel some quality, uninterrupted time to knock the cobwebs off your materials.

Here are three common mistakes to keep in mind as you review and revamp your resume.

1. Not explaining job-hopping

Job-hopping is a resume red flag to hiring managers unless you explain the reasoning behind it. Even if it’s not true, reviewers may see these shorter stints and assume that you are unable to hold down a position.