Joe Szynkowski: 4 (not-so-secret) secrets to employee retention and happiness

Picture this. You are a key employee for a company immersed in an intense period of growth. Things are scaling quickly and you’ve got more on your desk that you can clear on a daily basis. You’re trying your best, but you know things are slipping through the cracks.

One Monday morning, your boss calls you into her office — or Zoom room — to discuss your performance. A productive conversation ensues, and you leave the meeting motivated to improve and confident in your status with the company.

Honest, transparent bosses are instrumental to building a positive workplace culture. This doesn’t mean every conversation is rainbows and unicorns. The best bosses know how to put you in a position to succeed. They sense when you’re in a professional rut and understand how to pull you out.

One of the keys to a happier work life is finding a boss who has these characteristics. Research shows that’s easier said than done.

A Harvard Business Review survey reveals 58% of people say they trust strangers more than their own boss. Strangers. You know, those people who you’ve never met or talked to? The ones your mom taught you to run away from should they approach you in the street?