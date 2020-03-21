Joe Szynkowski: A WorkHappy survival guide to working remotely … with the kids at home

Two things are certain during these wildly uncertain times.
1. More professionals are finding themselves working from home than ever before.
2. The kids are home from school for the foreseeable future.
This isn’t the ideal combination for work productivity. New-to-remote-work parents are finding themselves in the precarious position of figuring out logistics for their kids while learning how this whole work-from-home thing works, all while maintaining an efficient workload for their companies.
I’ve been working from home for nearly a decade. My wife and I have been raising three young daughters for the majority of that time frame. Fortunately, she has also stayed home with the kids for most of this stretch, but there have been plenty of times where I’ve had to improvise.
I have found that with a little space, patience and even some kid collaboration, working from home can be extremely fulfilling and productive.
Here are some tips for making remote work a happy experience.
Find your own space: When you make the transition from office to home, one of the most important things to find is your own work space. Depending on your situation, this may require some creativity. Do you have a spare bedroom or infrequently used family room? Adding a desk with plenty of space for your computer, notebooks and other materials is ideal.
Some work-from-homers are comfortable setting up shop at the kitchen table or bar. If you have a quiet house, this can usually work, too. The basement or a heated garage may be a good spot for your work space, as well. In the end, it’s about finding a comfortable location in your home that offers good light and quiet surroundings.
Keep it professional: I am on the phone a lot for my job. A lot! This past week has been one to remember in terms of conversations with people from literally across the world. I’ve heard more kids in the background on phone conversations as parents deal with their new reality of working from home in a full house. This background noise on professional calls is obviously not ideal.
You might have to get creative when it comes to maintaining professionalism in your home, especially if you find yourself on phone or video conferences. One couple told me that they have been bribing their three-year-old with candy to stay quiet during their phone conferences. So much for stocking up on toilet paper. Stock up on candy!
Teach the kids what you do: Believe it or not, your kids are interested in how you’re making a living. Instead of shooing them away every time you’re in the middle of something, invite them over to your desk and share some details about what you’re working on.
Remember that your kids are also facing adjustments during this coronavirus pandemic. They are used to taking instruction from their teachers and socializing with their friends at school. Take some time to feed their creativity and desire to learn. Use this unique opportunity to educate them about your job and why it’s important to Southern Illinois and beyond.
Spend some non-work time together: The biggest benefit to working from home is flexibility. If you have younger kids, you can still read them a book at naptime or hang out with them at lunch, even if you have a babysitter helping out. You may find that getting away from the desk for a few minutes helps refuel your creativity and productivity.
Remember that later in life, you’ll never think, “Man, I wish I would have taken on just a few more projects or worked just a few more hours.” But you will wish you could go back and soak up more time with your kids.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.