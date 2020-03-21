Joe Szynkowski: A WorkHappy survival guide to working remotely … with the kids at home

Some work-from-homers are comfortable setting up shop at the kitchen table or bar. If you have a quiet house, this can usually work, too. The basement or a heated garage may be a good spot for your work space, as well. In the end, it’s about finding a comfortable location in your home that offers good light and quiet surroundings.

Keep it professional: I am on the phone a lot for my job. A lot! This past week has been one to remember in terms of conversations with people from literally across the world. I’ve heard more kids in the background on phone conversations as parents deal with their new reality of working from home in a full house. This background noise on professional calls is obviously not ideal.

You might have to get creative when it comes to maintaining professionalism in your home, especially if you find yourself on phone or video conferences. One couple told me that they have been bribing their three-year-old with candy to stay quiet during their phone conferences. So much for stocking up on toilet paper. Stock up on candy!

Teach the kids what you do: Believe it or not, your kids are interested in how you’re making a living. Instead of shooing them away every time you’re in the middle of something, invite them over to your desk and share some details about what you’re working on.