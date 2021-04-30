Joe Szynkowski: Address unethical company conflicts

Take it to the Top?

Let’s say you’re working on a smaller team and you notice some distasteful business practices occurring. You might think about consulting with a few of your team members to get their thoughts. This approach, however, can spiral out of control quickly, especially if the people you’re confiding in may not have your best interests at heart.

In a smaller company, you likely have the opportunity to go directly to your leadership team with a tough conversation. If you’re worried about how they will react, trust your judgement of their ability to handle an uncomfortable topic and plan your approach accordingly.

The best leaders I’ve worked for are able to do two things:

• Accept constructive criticism.

• Control their emotions.

You may be wasting your conversation on a leader unable to rationally, maturely discuss a point of conflict. In this case, you would be better off to find a leader one step below with whom you feel comfortable and confident in sharing your concerns.

Keep it Confidential?

In a larger organization, you may not have immediate access to key decision-makers within the organization.