Joe Szynkowski: Are you ready to go back to the office?

While cases of coronavirus continue to surge in many local communities, some companies and schools are beginning to bring workers back to the office full-time.
For people working from home for the past several months, this may feel like a shock to the system. Especially if you have reservations about being able to safely return to work.
A recent survey showed that this is a real concern for professionals across the world. The public relations firm Edelman surveyed 3,400 workers in seven countries (France, Germany, India, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the U.S.) and found that 78% of workers feel businesses have a responsibility to ensure their employees are protected from getting — or spreading — COVID-19.
That’s the good news.
Unfortunately, only 51% said they believe office spaces are safe and even fewer trusted their CEOs and senior managers to keep them safe.
How do you feel? If you have yet to return to the office, are you comfortable showing up for work?
Leadership teams across multiple industries are facing the tough decision of when and how to bring back their employees in the safest, most effective way possible.
Recommendations for safe environments
One way for you as an employee to have confidence in the safety of your workplace is to analyze if your employer is following guidance put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some signs that your organization is following the CDC’s general recommendations for safe workplace environments.
• Employees are encouraged to follow any new policies or procedures related to illness, cleaning and disinfecting, and work meetings and travel.
• Employees are encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or to use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Cleaning procedures are in place to practice routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched objects and surfaces such as workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, and doorknobs.
• Employees are discouraged from using other employees’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment, when possible.
• Professions that require interaction or more specialized environments, such as a dentist office, are urged to wear additional personal protection protective equipment and follow increased hand-washing protocols.
What about breaks and meetings?
Many infection specialists recommend that employers and employees do their best to eliminate face-to-face meetings in conference rooms that can be addressed virtually. This will cut down on the risk for transmission of the virus among employees.
If virtual meetings are not possible, leaders are encouraged to facilitate outside meetings or lunch breaks if possible. This also lessens the chance of transmission of the virus.
If you’re concerned about returning to work, the best thing to do is be honest with your boss. Write down your concerns and bring them to a scheduled meeting to discuss.
Your thoughts or suggestions may help you be the change in ensuring a safe, healthy workplace for everyone at your company.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
