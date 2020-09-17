Joe Szynkowski: Are you ready to go back to the office?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While cases of coronavirus continue to surge in many local communities, some companies and schools are beginning to bring workers back to the office full-time.

For people working from home for the past several months, this may feel like a shock to the system. Especially if you have reservations about being able to safely return to work.

A recent survey showed that this is a real concern for professionals across the world. The public relations firm Edelman surveyed 3,400 workers in seven countries (France, Germany, India, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the U.S.) and found that 78% of workers feel businesses have a responsibility to ensure their employees are protected from getting — or spreading — COVID-19.

That’s the good news.

Unfortunately, only 51% said they believe office spaces are safe and even fewer trusted their CEOs and senior managers to keep them safe.

How do you feel? If you have yet to return to the office, are you comfortable showing up for work?

Leadership teams across multiple industries are facing the tough decision of when and how to bring back their employees in the safest, most effective way possible.

Recommendations for safe environments