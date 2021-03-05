Joe Szynkowski: Business travel is opening back up — are you ready?

Not comfortable? Speak up.

If you read this column regularly, you know communication is something I like to harp on. The best companies listen to their employees and are willing to flex on certain items if it helps boost their corporate culture.

If your employer is pressuring you to get back on an airplane or travel across the country requiring hotel stays — and you’re not comfortable with those scenarios — don’t be afraid to voice your dissent. Keep your protest peaceful and respectful, but stand firm in your position.

Consider setting up a one-on-one meeting with your direct supervisor to explain your concerns. If you work at a people-first company, your worries will be calmed.

Keep yourself healthy

Business travel is hard. I’ve traveled regularly to places like Kansas City and Dallas over the past five years. I also had to fly to Jamaica in January 2020 for a week-long conference. Poor guy, I know.

It’s always difficult to be away from my wife and kids, and it’s easy to let my regular fitness and diet slip while on the road. There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t fall too far out of your normal routine.