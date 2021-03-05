Joe Szynkowski: Business travel is opening back up — are you ready?

We are seeing the major easing of COVID-related restrictions across the country, which means business travel is about to see a major uptick.
St. Louis and Kansas City are relaxing some measures. Governors in Iowa and Texas this week lifted mask requirements. Other states are making similar moves.
But just because travel is becoming easier doesn’t mean you should let your guard down. If you must travel for work, learn which travel activities are safer and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
Keep in mind that getting from one place to another is just one piece of the travel risk, given all of the people you may come into contact with.
Safety tips
Consider these tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before hitting the road or air for your next business meeting:
- If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Experts recommend that you wait two weeks after getting your second vaccine dose to travel.
- Get tested with a viral test one to three days before you travel. Keep a copy of your test results with you during travel in case you are asked for them.
- Check travel restrictions for your destination before you go.
- Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet from anyone who did not travel with you.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
- Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.
Not comfortable? Speak up.
If you read this column regularly, you know communication is something I like to harp on. The best companies listen to their employees and are willing to flex on certain items if it helps boost their corporate culture.
If your employer is pressuring you to get back on an airplane or travel across the country requiring hotel stays — and you’re not comfortable with those scenarios — don’t be afraid to voice your dissent. Keep your protest peaceful and respectful, but stand firm in your position.
Consider setting up a one-on-one meeting with your direct supervisor to explain your concerns. If you work at a people-first company, your worries will be calmed.
Keep yourself healthy
Business travel is hard. I’ve traveled regularly to places like Kansas City and Dallas over the past five years. I also had to fly to Jamaica in January 2020 for a week-long conference. Poor guy, I know.
It’s always difficult to be away from my wife and kids, and it’s easy to let my regular fitness and diet slip while on the road. There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t fall too far out of your normal routine.
Commit to using the hotel gym and mixing in a few healthy meals during your trip. Try to knock out small administrative duties on the plane or in the hotel room so you keep your mind clear while completing your busy work. Check back in with your family and friends as often as possible to maintain strong mental health.
No matter what tips you choose to implement, remember to stay as safe as possible. We need your leadership back in the region when your work is done.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.