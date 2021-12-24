Joe Szynkowski: College grads entering a hot market

What a difference a year makes.

2020 college graduates entered one of the most chaotic job markets in recent memory. Companies struggled to onboard new employees as they balanced remote and hybrid curveballs hurled at them by the pandemic.

Young workers faced numerous challenges in taking on their first jobs, including finding ways to fit into a workplace culture void of in-person human interaction.

This semester’s graduating class is now entering the market in a time where hiring is red hot and technical skills are more in demand than ever before.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers Job Outlook 2022 report projects a 30% increase in college hiring over the next six months. The report also shows that employers plan to hire 26.6% more new grads from the class of May 2022 than they did the class of May 2021.

According to NACE, their data appears to be in line with job opening trends in general. With job openings exceeding 10 million and the unemployment rate now below 5%, new workers have their pick when it comes to job opportunities.

Rewind just a few months, and the story was much different. Nearly half of 2020 college graduates were still looking for work as of spring 2021, according to a Monster survey. Even as the economy recovered and companies figured out how to navigate remote workforces, last year’s college graduates averaged five-month job searches.

Industries on the rise

According to a recent study by the job search technology company, Adzuna, there are more than 63,000 job openings available for new graduates in the U.S., paying an average salary of $57,000 per year. For post-grads, the labor market is averaging an opening salary of $72,000.

Some industries are more ripe than others but the opportunities appear to stretch across multiple sectors.

These are the top 10 industries looking to hire college grads, according to a June 2021 CNBC report:

• Health care and nursing

• Logistics and warehouse

• IT

• Sales

• Engineering

• Accounting and finance

• Human resources and recruitment

• Manufacturing

• Customer services

• Scientific and quality assurance

Notice a trend at the top of the list? As the pandemic continues to put a squeeze on nurses and logistics professionals, new graduates may be entering a perfect storm when it comes to demand for their services.

Out of the previous 100 leaders I have helped position for new roles, about 30% have come from these two sectors. Many of these professionals are changing industries altogether due to burnout and stress. While this is a negative for organizations trying to retain their best workers, it leaves a big door open for new college graduates looking to make a mark.

These trends point to one common theme: It’s still beneficial to obtain a college degree.

Are there stories of tech millionaires who never stepped foot onto a university campus? Sure.

Do companies still look at college as great training grounds at which young professionals learn how to create, execute, collaborate, lead, manage their time, and hit deadlines? Absolutely.

And while the overall college experience — much like corporate America — will continue to evolve with the times, the latest numbers on new-grad job opportunities prove that a degree is still as viable and valuable as ever.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0