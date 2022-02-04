Joe Szynkowski: Companies are hiring quicker – are you ready?

Home Depot made national news this week by unveiling a faster hiring process. The chain says it will cut the time to make a hiring decision from five days to one.

“We know that the same things that are important to our consumers are important to job seekers – speed, simplicity and controlling the experience to fit their schedule,” Eric Schelling, Home Depot’s vice president of global talent acquisition, said in an emailed statement.

Startup companies have been doing this for years but it’s interesting to see the speed-hiring approach blitz its way into corporate America. And with any new idea comes imitation.

This means job seekers need to be ready to take advantage of faster hiring across the board.

How you can prepare

When a quick-hiring company asks for your personal marketing materials, you better be ready to produce them. There are only so many open spots during a hiring cycle, and the most well-prepared candidates will likely win out.

Our column last week focused on quick tips to improving your LinkedIn profile. To give yourself the best chance to compete in a changing job market, it’s critical that all of your career documentation is ready for primetime. Leverage the aforementioned LinkedIn tips to quickly improve your resume and cover letter, as well.

When interview requests come your way, responsiveness is key. Keep a close eye on your emails, texts, and voicemails after applying for an open position. Check your “junk” folder for messages that may come from addresses that your email provider doesn’t recognize.

During a time when speed really counts, being slow to the punch can lead to missed opportunities.

Speed may require patience

Speed isn’t always good. Faster hiring has the potential to cause onboarding issues as companies work to accommodate the instantaneous addition of multiple new hires. As a new employee, you’ll need to keep this in mind.

Be open to learning on the fly and picking up new skills along the way.

I rebuilt the resume and LinkedIn profile of a marketing leader from Kansas City this week. She was initially hired to manage her company’s social media channels but quickly took over a $3 million marketing budget and team of 10 once her director took another job.

Did she panic and run for the hills? No, she stuck it out, improved revenue growth, added more team members, and drove major change for the company.

Point is, you may be hired for one role only to find new opportunities around the corner.

Be flexible, communicate, and adapt along the way — even if it happens quickly.

Publicity stunt or true change?

As someone who has routinely bashed the outdated hiring practices of corporate America, this is welcome change.

Hiring processes have traditionally taken far too long, specifically the initial screening process. New research says empowered workers are changing that.

Job applications that take longer than 15 minutes to complete would not receive a response from more than 70 percent of job seekers and employees today, according to new survey results from hiring software company Greenhouse.

Next up is the antiquated interview process. A Jobvite analysis last year of postings at Fortune 500 firms found 83 percent required candidates to register on their career sites before they could apply to a role. Job seekers in the study said this “presents an unnecessary obstacle” for candidates.

As workers gain more control in the job market, it’s refreshing to see people-first policies begin to creep into the recruiting world.

Here’s hoping the new approaches by The Home Depot and others to follow aren’t just publicity stunts to increase headcounts for the busy season ahead.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

