Joe Szynkowski: COVID sick days — a financial and ethical dilemma

I don’t know about you, but more of my friends and colleagues are coming down with COVID-19 as of late. A marketing director I support recently took a trip to Colombia with her family and had to stay behind an extra week after contracting the virus.

A handful of other friends have recently missed work because of COVID’s impact on their families. Fortunately, their cases have been mild and everyone has made a smooth recovery.

But the latest uptick in cases got me thinking about the impact of COVID-related sickness on work and productivity.

More Americans have missed work in recent weeks because of the coronavirus than during last January’s pandemic surge. In fact, businesses have seen the highest number of virus-related worker sickness since the Census Bureau began keeping record in April 2020.

Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10, more than eight million workers were out sick with the virus or because they were caring for someone with it. That’s three times the impact felt during the first two weeks of December.

And COVID’s impact is spreading beyond sick days.

New jobless claims bounced to a three-month high this month in another indication of the omicron variant’s massive impact on businesses across the country.

Pressured to show up?

When it comes to taking sick days for COVID contraction or exposure, many workers feel the pressure to work regardless of their symptoms. After all, a large portion of jobs are now remote, leaving some employers to institute unfair expectations that their employees will continue to work even when sick.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act – put in place to protect workers – expired at the end of December. The law mandated paid sick leave nationally, a first in U.S. history, and included two weeks of full pay for employees who were quarantined or seeking medical attention for COVID-like symptoms.

But the paid sick leave mandate expired at the end of 2020. According to the University of Illinois System, our state’s version of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired Sept. 30, 2021.

Employers are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to offering COVID-specific paid leave. And many aren’t making it easy on their people.

“Millions of workers don’t have access to paid sick leave, and we’re still in a pandemic,” said Nicolas Ziebarth, a labor economist at Cornell University in a Washington Post article this week.

This leaves potentially COVID-positive workers with a difficult financial and ethical choice: Stay home or show up?

Communication is key

I understand the tension that comes with making the decision between staying home sick or working through it – especially if you’re employer doesn’t have a flexible sick-day program.

Maybe you tested positive, but you still feel “good” enough to show up. Or you don’t want to go through the inconvenience of missing more than a day or two.

The bills aren’t going to pay themselves. I get it.

But if you’re struggling with this dilemma, it’s important to consider the impact your actions could have on others. Think about the ramifications of knowingly spreading the virus to your co-workers, who then bring it home to their children or elderly relatives — and the cycle continues.

Have a plan in place before you find yourself in this situation. Questions about coronavirus leave should be directed to your human resources management team. If you’re unclear about your company’s policy, challenge your leaders to clarify expectations.

If you’re leading a company, make sure your employees are well-informed. Not sure how? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has built a communications resources platform with downloadable documents, policies, and procedures.

As a country, we’ve passed the awkward stage of communicating positive virus tests to others. I’ve seen a shift from people going “dark” on social media when confronted with a positive test to people sharing their status and illuminating their experiences.

Be transparent with your situation and challenge each other to make people-first decisions.

That’s how we end the pandemic.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

