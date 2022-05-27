Joe Szynkowski: Debunking the stigma of ‘quitter’s remorse’

Just this week, two former personal branding clients reached out saying they regretted joining their new companies. Surprisingly, they shared feelings of embarrassment, even though their reasons for leaving were completely legitimate.

“The culture is really bad.”

“The job announcement overpromised and underdelivered.”

Each person gave the new role a solid six months before throwing in the towel and looking for other work. This is happening across the world as the “great resignation” gives way to what is being labeled, “quitter’s remorse,” by career experts and reporters.

First of all, I hate the word, “quitter.” It connotates giving up on something and seemingly places the blame on the one leaving the situation. Does that mean we should never escape an abusive relationship or leave a job with a toxic work environment?

Labeling disgruntled workers with the “quitter” tag clears the employer of any responsibility. It allows them to ignore internal complaints and leaves employees feeling powerless.

And who wouldn’t quit that kind of job?

According to a March survey of about 2,000 United States workers who quit their job in the past two years, about one in five said they regretted doing so. In fact, only 26 percent of job-switchers stated they liked it enough to stay, while 33 percent reported they had already begun searching for a new role.

Quitter’s remorse may not necessarily be regret for leaving a previous job, but more a case of finding out a new job was oversold. Vulnerable employees may be more easily swayed by fancy job descriptions promising all of the things missing from their current role.

Then upon joining their new company, they find high levels of turnover and underperforming leadership teams.

In a 2022 study by The Muse, 72 percent of surveyed workers said their new role or company was very different from what they had been led to believe.

Quitting work is nothing new. We all have a natural urge to better ourselves and our families – whether we’re in a recession or not.

For nearly a year, around four million US workers have quit their jobs every month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of these workers are looking for better pay or roles that align more with their skillsets.

Others simply want more flexibility in their lives.

Since the early 2000s, people have steadily started diversifying their careers by taking on remote work opportunities or choosing freelance lifestyles. I’m one of them.

When companies started closing down their offices during the onset of the pandemic, this gave the rest of the more traditional W-2 working population a chance to see the benefits for themselves.

Now we are seeing these professionals demand more flexible work schedules and hybrid/remote setups. And if they don’t get it, they will walk.

Overcoming Remorse

As long as there are no glaring moral conflicts or ethical issues with your new role, I recommend pushing through emotions of regret. Feeling out of place initially – especially if you worked for your previous employer for a while – is completely natural. There are new people, new responsibilities, and new expectations to get used to.

Slowly build up your relationships and efficiency while you sort things out.

No job will ever be perfect. There will be tough days, gossipers, and bad bosses – and we’ll never think we make enough money for our work.

But we should never be afraid to seek better employment opportunities.

Even at the risk of being called a quitter.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

