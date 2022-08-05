Joe Szynkowski: Ditch AI and drop your resume off IRL

How’s that for an acronym-filled headline! When it comes to standing out among competitors in the choppy sea of job recruitment, the details matter.

The world of recruitment is more tech-first than ever before. Companies use artificial intelligence (AI) to source new candidates, saving them boatloads of time and energy when it comes to finding new talent.

Yet, the hiring process takes longer than ever before. The average overall job interview process in the U.S. today takes 22.9 days, compared to 12.5 days just seven years ago, according to Glassdoor Economic Research.

Twenty-two days is a long time to wait when you need job security. That’s why even with the tech takeover, one of the best methods to improve your job search can be dropping off your resume in real life (IRL).

The back-in-my-day crowd – me included – remembers submitting their resumes at a building. In person. With people there.

Many companies in the restaurant space are kicking it old school by hosting open interview sessions where you simply drop by with your resume and receive an interview on the spot. You can literally introduce yourself and get hired within a 30-minute timespan.

While corporate America isn’t likely to join this “hello, you’re hired” approach, many of the leaders in my network are trying to humanize their hiring practices. They are inviting local candidates in for face-to-face interviews and urging their hiring managers to make their processes more personal.

As a job seeker, dropping off a resume in person can help show a business you’re a people-person and serious about your job search.

But is this tactic always a good idea? Absolutely not. Some employers may request you do not drop off a resume in person, so make sure you read through all the details of the job announcement. Nothing says “I’m not a good fit” like ignoring the first directives you ever get from the company.

Read on for a couple other tips if you’re considering showing up to a business for an in-person submittal.

Dress the part

If you walk in the door business unprofessionally dressed, even the most polished resume will not salvage a poor first impression.

Be sure to present a clean, well-groomed appearance. Try to reflect what you know about the culture of the company. For example, trying to land new work at a trendy coffeeshop may not require a suit and tie. Consider your audience and try to fit in.

Timing is everything

In working for an automotive-focused startup for a few years, I learned that end-of-month is the absolute worst time to pitch a car dealership on new services. General managers are worried about month-end closing requirements and sales professionals are focused on hitting their quotas.

Similarly, if you’re trying to land a restaurant job, it’s probably not best to drop off your resume during a lunch rush.

Choose a day of the week and time when you might expect a hiring manager to have the most free time to talk with you. On a basic level, this shows that you’re knowledgeable of the industry and respectful of people’s schedules.

And that says more about you than any AI system ever will.