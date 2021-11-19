Joe Szynkowski: Early retirement is the new golden egg

I often “joke” with my wife that I want to retire at age 40. I put joke in quotations because she thinks I’m being silly.

Please don’t tell her, but I’m being serious.

This far-fetched dream of mine comes from watching executive client after executive client complain about how much they work in their 50s and 60s, and how they can’t wait to get across the vocational finish line. They regret not spending more time with their families and struggle to explain their unhealthy obsession with work.

No thanks.

As someone who loves working, I doubt I’ll ever fully retire. But hanging it up at 65 and hoping for my health to hold out long enough for me to enjoy the benefits of my hard work sounds downright depressing.

I’m not alone.

Nearly half of Americans expect to retire before they turn 62, a two percentage-point increase from two years ago, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

New research explains this retirement trend reversal.

Goldman Sachs just figured out why the labor shortage isn’t going away anytime soon: 60 percent of the missing workers retired. And many of these folks aren’t at the typical retirement age.

Labor shortages continue to persist, even after the government shelled out its last round of stimulus checks. As the economy trudges toward post-pandemic recovery, many Americans simply aren’t waiting around for a rebound.

Goldman’s report released last week found that 3.4 million of the people who left the labor force are over the age of 55. Roughly 1.5 million of them were early retirements, and one million were normal retirements.

Those two groups of retirements “likely won't reverse,” according to Goldman.

These numbers are surprising many experts. Research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City predicted a normal retirement pace of 1.5 million during the pandemic’s first year-plus. Economic researchers don’t usually miss their marks by more than 100 percent, which tells us many Americans are thinking more for themselves.

This is bad news for companies across the country. Restaurants are closing early — or not opening at all — due to labor shortages. Suppliers are having trouble fulfilling and delivering their orders. And healthcare organizations are seeing higher attrition rates among nurses and administrative professionals.

Scary stuff, but let’s look at the positive: If you’re willing to work, there are plenty of opportunities out there for you.

Why Are People Retiring Early?

Many factors go into the rush for early retirement. The stock market is flourishing, and house values are exploding, making it more viable for people with these types of investments to cash out and retire early.

For others, health is a major contributor. Working through a public-health crisis has inspired many older Americans to prioritize their well-being. They are likely nervous about returning to offices, particularly because they are in a higher risk category for serious COVID-related health complications.

How to Retire Early

Retiring early means you will not be able to immediately take advantage of Social Security benefits. Experts recommend bridging the gap with retirement savings.

This starts with taking advantage of your employer’s retirement plan. In 2019, only 56 percent of workers were enrolled in a such a plan. We’re starting to see companies entice workers with more robust 401(k) match programs, so talk with your boss about your options.

How Much Do I Need to Retire?

Many financial experts advise that retirees can safely withdraw about four percent of their savings per year without running out of money, as long as they have a good handle on their regular expenses.

For example, if your annual expenses are $30,000 per year, you would need at least $750,000 in retirement savings for 25 years of comfortable retirement. If those numbers seem out of reach, try an online calculator to determine how much to save and work with a financial advisor to find out when and how to reach your nest egg goals.

To the millions of people opting for early retirement, thank you. Your contributions will be missed but we appreciate you passing on the baton.

Now go enjoy yourselves.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0