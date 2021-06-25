Joe Szynkowski: Feeling zapped by zoom? You’re not alone

At least I think he was joking.

If you’re in charge of a team and have been forced to collaborate via video, the last thing you want to do is to burn out your workers. Zoom overload will zap their creativity and leave them little time in between meetings to get actual work done.

Here are a few tips to keep your workers engaged:

Make Them Efficient: A video meeting should never be longer than 15 minutes. Get to the point and send follow-up emails on any outstanding items.

Think Before You Meet: You owe it to your team to put some thought into a meeting before putting it on their calendar. What is the point of the meeting? What do you hope to achieve? Without clear direction, you’re simply meeting to meet. And that’s a recipe for frustration.

Consider Email or Chat: Is the topic of your meeting able to be hashed out through a company email or chat conversation? There are many collaboration tools like Slack or Google Chat that allow employees to have real-time conversations without having to hop on camera.

The Zoom Revolution