Joe Szynkowski: Find happiness with a nonprofit

Many universities have started to broaden their programs focused on nonprofit careers, building offerings specifically for students considering going to work for nonprofits.

What are your passions?

Before applying for nonprofit roles, it’s important to understand where your passions lie. Do you care deeply about the environment, poverty or international issues? Are you looking to improve conditions for children, animals or the homeless?

No matter what you’re looking to achieve with your skillset, there is likely a nonprofit that matches your goals. If not, don’t be afraid to create your own organization to solve the issues you see in your community. Remember that all nonprofits started from the ground up based on someone’s dream. That someone could be you.

Start local

One of the best ways to make the biggest impact is to start right in your own backyard. Kick off your nonprofit job search here in Southern Illinois. You can even start by being a volunteer.