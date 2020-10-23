Joe Szynkowski: Find happiness with a nonprofit

If you’ve ever thought about joining a nonprofit organization, now might be the perfect time. The Southern Illinois community is rallying around its nonprofits in droves, especially during a time when people are staying closer to home during the pandemic.
Local food pantries and animal shelters have been busy with events this fall, attracting Southern Illinoisans to various events throughout the region while also educating the public on their greatest needs.
The Southern Illinois Community Foundation is spearheading GiveSI, a community day of giving for all of Southern Illinois in conjunction with the global movement Giving Tuesday. During this event, which kicks off Nov. 30, various partners will launch a 30-hour campaign for nonprofits throughout Southern Illinois.
These types of events are bringing greater awareness to nonprofits — and they may even bring top talent onto their staffs.
Nonprofits are traditionally great places to work. These types of organizations represent approximately 10% of all jobs in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That translates into 12.3 million jobs. Additionally, the job growth at nonprofits has outpaced that of most other sectors, according to a Johns Hopkins report on nonprofit employment.
This newfound resurgence in nonprofit work opportunities is attracting all sorts of professionals — from the new graduate to recently retired people looking to make a difference.
Many universities have started to broaden their programs focused on nonprofit careers, building offerings specifically for students considering going to work for nonprofits.
What are your passions?
Before applying for nonprofit roles, it’s important to understand where your passions lie. Do you care deeply about the environment, poverty or international issues? Are you looking to improve conditions for children, animals or the homeless?
No matter what you’re looking to achieve with your skillset, there is likely a nonprofit that matches your goals. If not, don’t be afraid to create your own organization to solve the issues you see in your community. Remember that all nonprofits started from the ground up based on someone’s dream. That someone could be you.
Start local
One of the best ways to make the biggest impact is to start right in your own backyard. Kick off your nonprofit job search here in Southern Illinois. You can even start by being a volunteer.
Volunteering has many benefits, including helping with a job search. Offering your services to an organization can teach you more about their goals and how they are specifically helping the community. It may also be a good test trial for you to determine whether or not you want to pursue a career with a nonprofit organization.
The contacts you make through volunteering can also be very valuable later in your job search. Many volunteers become paid staff eventually as the organization grows to the point of needing more staffing.
No matter the organization, be sure to highlight your volunteer experience on your resume. Nonprofits love to see candidates with a sense of community responsibility and service. Getting involved with a volunteering opportunity might just make the difference in you landing the job.
And it may bring you the career happiness you’ve been seeking.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
