Joe Szynkowski: Find the confidence to do more networking

What do you get when you cross an insurance sales guy, an up-and-coming realtor, an e-commerce warehouse owner, a social media guru, and a private financial investigator?

Lunch.

I realize I may need to explain the punchline.

The EThOs building in Marion hosted its regular “Eats at EThOs” networking lunch this week — and I shared a table with the aforementioned professionals.

And while this mash-up of folks may sound like the beginning to a joke — we did laugh a lot — the intention of bringing everyone together over delicious food and easy conversations is a serious one.

To help us all grow as people and professionals.

I’m an introvert by nature working on doing more “extroverty” type things. I haven’t consistently worked with a team in person since 2013 when I took the leap to start my freelance business.

But even though I don’t have an official W-2 employer, I work closely with a handful of businesses and participate in their team meetings throughout the week, bringing fresh external ideas to internal challenges in partnership with wildly diverse team members.

To counterbalance the fact that my corporate clients are in St. Louis, Boston, Cleveland, Manhattan, and Poland, I try to take advantage of local networking events when possible.

There’s something uncomfortably fun about letting your guard down and interacting with others. You learn new things. Meet new people. Laugh and connect. We could use a dose of all of this as we fight to find a new post-COVID normal.

There are also actual career benefits to building a better network.

A study by LinkedIn shows that 79% of professionals agree that networking is valuable for career progression, but less than half say they keep in touch with their network when things are going well in their career.

I talked with a pharmaceutical sales leader this week who admitted to letting his personal brand and network slip over the past six years.

He has been so focused on his current role that he neglected his connections and hadn’t updated his resume once during that time period. All of a sudden, his employer made a leadership change and his job is in jeopardy.

With more of a focus on building and maintaining his relationships, he would be in a much better situation to find new opportunities and test out the open market.

But how do you knock off the rust after such a long break from networking? How do you find the confidence to network if you’d rather sit in your pajamas in your home office than venture out into the world?

Here are a few ideas.

Phone a friend

Nothing eases fear like a great friend. Scope out a local networking event that you’d like to attend, and talk one of your buddies into joining you. As you walk into a room of new people, you’ll be reassured knowing that your friend is there to help give you the confidence to interact.

Keep it digital

It’s 2022 and video platforms rule the business world. A great first step to networking can be through online meetings or messaging. You’d be surprised how many professionals are open to a virtual cup of coffee or a back-and-forth chat about open opportunities at their companies.

Carve out the time

According to LinkedIn, 49% of professionals who say they find it hard to stay in touch with their network blame a lack of time. If you’re in a busy season of life, see if you can get some help with your personal responsibilities to sneak out for a networking dinner, golf event, or career fair. This may be the only way you actually give yourself the leeway to do something for you.

August is almost over. If you’ve been unhappy at work this year, you’ve let eight months of misery impact your physical and mental health.

Sometime soon, put away the soggy egg salad sandwich, get dressed, and set up a lunch with someone from your network. You won’t regret putting yourself out there.