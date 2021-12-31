Joe Szynkowski: Five tiger-sized resolutions for a successful 2022

As we flip the script on another challenging year, there is hope ahead. For horoscope fans, the Chinese zodiac calls 2022 the “year of the tiger.” #YOTT is exploding across social media channels, offering inspiration for job seekers as we roar into a new year.

So, let’s have some fun this week and define five career-focused new year’s resolutions using the TIGER acronym as you:

• Take control

• Influence

• Give back

• Engage

• Risk something

Take control.

Unhappy at work? Think like a tiger and sprint into the new year at full speed. They may not be the fastest runner in the animal kingdom, but tigers can run nearly 40 miles per hour at top speed. Attack your job search in January with similar gusto.

Set up an alert on LinkedIn to notify you when a job of interest hits the open market. Spend at least 30 minutes each morning researching your industry and connecting with hiring managers and recruiters within it.

It’s amazing what a little proactivity can do for your career.

Influence those around you.

If you don’t plan on leaving your job in 2022, then this tip is for you. Make it a priority this year to be more influential within your company. If you disagree with a certain approach or have ideas on how to make it better, speak up.

Instead of complaining about how things are, work toward changing them. Fair warning, resistance isn’t always met with open arms, but the payoff can be huge.

Give your time to others.

Researchers have found tigers to be the most humble of the big cat species. Male tigers – often considered the leaders of their ambush – allow females and cubs to eat first. They also rarely roar, seeing it as an unnecessary display of power.

Employ a similar approach with your co-workers and customers. Be unselfish with your time and find opportunities to coach and equip others to succeed. This can be as simple as sharing your favorite leadership book with a colleague or listening to someone in need of advice.

Engage with your work.

There’s nothing worse than mailing it in. What’s the fun in suffering through the motions on a project to check it off our lists? This year, let’s challenge ourselves to step up.

Take your assignments seriously and find ways to make your work seen by leadership. Act like you own the company, beat deadlines, and uncover new ways to improve the customer experience.

Even if it takes time, your efforts will pay off.

Risk something.

If you’ve been feeling stuck at work, it may be time to try something new. I talked with an executive from California this week who loves her job at a well-known organization but feels the push to branch out in 2022.

Granted, she has the luxury of staying in her role should the right opportunity not immediately pop up, but she recognizes that something is missing when it comes to being fulfilled with her work and is actively on the prowl.

If you feel the need for change, take stock of where you currently stand in your career and ask yourself the following questions:

- Am I making a fair salary for my role in comparison to others in similar positions?

- Could I stand to make a little less money for a more satisfying job?

- Is there something else I would rather be doing day in a day out for work?

- Do I have any connections who could help me interview at different companies?

- Are there skills I am not currently putting to good use?

Your answers to these questions may lead you to stay put in your current company as you transition into 2022 – and that’s fine. Even if the circumstances aren’t perfect, maybe you’re there for a reason: To influence others or help drive positive change.

Conversely, maybe your answers will validate your urge to go out and find something different.

Either way, keep your eyes open for new ways to earn your stripes.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

