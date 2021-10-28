Joe Szynkowski: Flexible co-working may soon be the preferred work option

I took a tour of the renovated Citadel building in Marion this week. A few hours later, I signed up as one of the first annual members of the Entrepreneurial and Technical Opportunities (EThOs) program that will be housed there.

This coworking membership gives me access to the space’s amazing private offices, conference rooms, and kitchenette.

Most importantly, it gives me access to people again.

Don’t get me wrong, I love working from home and still expect my business to be home-based more than half the time. But as the pandemic has shuttered business travel and forced us to repurpose our homes into full-time offices, we all need some space to spread our wings.

So, why EThOs?

Program Director Russell Williams has done an outstanding job giving the 107-year-old neoclassical building new life. Already rich with vibrancy on the first floor with The Vault Café – one of my favorite restaurants in Marion – the EThOs program is an exciting new business incubator funded by the Watermark Auto Group Foundation.

Featuring themed offices – including The Saluki Room, Wildcat Den, The Hanger, and The Bike Shop – the coworking space feels big-city with the small-town charm that comes with Marion’s downtown area.

Coworking Isn’t New. But It’s Newly Popular.

Coworking spaces are shared office spaces that can be used by individuals, teams, and even entire companies. Most coworking offices have everything you could possibly need for a productive workday, including office furniture, wi-fi, conference rooms, and food.

According to Statista’s coworking space worldwide statistics, there are currently around 18,700 coworking spaces around the globe. The number is growing daily and is expected to reach nearly 26,000 by 2025.

The pandemic’s impact on this growth cannot be ignored.

Coworking isn’t just great for workers. The boost that coworking has on productivity, motivation, and overall happiness can have a bigtime impact on the bottom line.

According to the global coworking cohort, GCUC, 84 percent of workers say working in such spaces makes them more engaged and motivated. Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed say they have acquired news skills, and 68 percent say they have improved their existing skill set.

Statistics like this could influence corporate work planning being done by human resources departments around the world. Instead of giving employees the option to work from home full-time, companies should consider investing in unique coworking spaces to give their workers more flexibility without completely killing collaboration.

Solving the Challenges of Home-Based Work

According to research by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, only six percent of the employed worked primarily from home and about three-quarters of workers had never worked from home before the pandemic.

In May 2020, over one-third of the employed worked from home due to the pandemic. This dramatic surge in remote work has caused some cracks in the professional and personal lives of workers.

Loneliness, time management problems, and digital miscommunication are just some of the problems reported by newly remote workers. Outside of driving my wife nuts, I have fortunately not had to deal with these issues.

I will always love working from home, but I recognize that the EThOs program will help me re-connect with other professionals while giving me the flexibility to still work from home a few days a week.

Pulling into my parking spot on Monday will feel odd. I haven’t had an office outside of my home since 2013. But if it feels too odd, I’ll be free to turn right back around and set up in my home office.

And that’s the beauty of work in 2021.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

