Joe Szynkowski: Flip the Script: 5 interview questions you should be asking

Job interviews are stressful – even after thorough preparation.

It is easy to forget that interviews are a two-way street. Companies are gauging your qualifications and fit for the position in question, but the interview is also a time for you to determine if the organization passes its mission statement.

What is it actually like to work for them? Do they have a strong leadership team? Will you be able to utilize your best skills if hired?

Getting these answers — and more — should be your goal during the interview process.

As a job candidate, you should never feel intimidated to ask questions. The best hiring managers and committees actually prefer interviews to be conversational and engaging.

Not to mention, if you don’t ask any smart questions, then you run the risk of appearing underprepared or unengaged.

According to Gallup’s recent State of the Global Workplace report, only 15% of employees are engaged in the workplace. This means that the majority of workers around the world either view their workplace negatively or only doing the bare minimum to make it through the day.

By asking the right questions before you onboard with a new company, you can improve your odds of being an engaged, productive employee.

So, flip the script during your next interview and ask your hiring manager the following five questions. And remember, you’ll likely have to go through a few rounds with different leaders from the company, so feel free to spread them out.

No. 1 – What makes this a great place to work?

The answer to this differs from person to person, which is why it’s interesting to see what the hiring manager emphasizes. A flexible schedule? Great leadership? Opportunities for advancement?

If you have established a good rapport throughout the interview, don’t be afraid to ask the hiring manager how long he or she has been with the company. Current employee tenure averages — you can find this statistic on LinkedIn for many companies — can be a telltale sign of overall workplace happiness.

No. 2 – How would you describe the company culture?

Since we spend a significant amount of time at work, the company culture plays a key role in our happiness within our position. Knowing what team collaboration looks like for your next potential employer can help you make the right decision.

Do employees often eat lunch together, or do people tend to stick to themselves? Are there any events or other organized activities the office does for fun? A positive work culture and company perks oftentimes help keep your attitude positive on trying days.

No. 3 – What does it take to succeed at this company?

You want to learn as much as you can about the role you are applying for during the job interview so that you can determine if it truly is a good fit for your qualifications and personality. But this also goes for the company in a broader stroke.

For someone who prefers to work alone, it’s good to know ahead of time if the company requires multiple daily team meetings. Alternatively, if you like partnering with others and receiving continuous direction on projects, a more self-driven role may not be for you.

No. 4 – How will the company help me grow professionally?

This is a great question that usually provides information that is not in the job description. You can learn if a company prefers to promote from within, and how career advancement is structured.

Do they offer workshops, pay for employees to attend conferences, or enable the completion of advanced certifications? Will you be given the chance to work across multiple departments or be promoted into management positions?

If you are going to invest your time and effort into a company, you’ll want to be sure that they are prepared to invest in you.

No. 5 – Where do you think the company is heading in the next five years?

Knowing what’s coming up for the company will give you a good indication of the direction your career might go. Ask about the largest challenges and opportunities facing the company right now.

Research the company to find trends in their recent history. Have they gone through multiple mergers and acquisitions or are they a family-run business that hasn’t changed much over the years?

The answers to these questions may give you some insights into the company’s day-to-day operations and pace.

If you want to get the most out of your job interview and protect yourself from being hired into the wrong work situation, your goal should be to gain a complete picture of the company and its treatment of employees. You will work happier with a company that prioritizes its people and demonstrates this commitment in well-defined policies and programs.

You are a valuable asset who can make an immediate impact and help the company grow long-term.

Make sure they view you the same way.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0