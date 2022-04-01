Joe Szynkowski: Following the 15/5 rule for your resume

There can be a lot of hurdles when it comes to marketing yourself for new job opportunities. One of the most difficult ones to overcome is age discrimination.

Approximately 453,000 U.S. workers filed age discrimination claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission between 1997 and 2020. Along with unfair age bias, experienced workers can sometimes be incorrectly deemed as “too expensive” for certain roles.

To overcome some of these challenges, I recommend job seekers follow a 15/5 rule: Highlighting no more than 15 years and five jobs on a resume.

Quick disclaimer: This tip isn’t relevant for all industries. The military, civil service, and academia sectors love to see as much detail as possible when it comes to your career background. Loping off early experience for these types of jobs can get you disqualified in a hurry.

For job seekers in more standard markets, brevity is your best friend.

Highlighting outdated experience

What about experience from the early 2000s or prior? Should those jobs be eliminated from the resume altogether? Not necessarily.

There are ways to highlight this experience without calling attention to the dates.

For example, I recently worked with a technology sales executive who has been with his company for the past 15 years. Before joining the business, he worked as an assistant winemaker in one of the largest wineries in Napa Valley.

He has a passion for wine and says he often uses this blurb on his LinkedIn profile as a conversation-starter for new talks with leads.

The point is, don’t be legalistic when it comes to following the 15/5 rule. Use your best judgement and know what works for your particular situation.

Highlighting multiple jobs

So, you’ve had a lot of jobs over the years? Some job seekers like to list every single work experience they’ve ever held on their resume. While it’s great to show you love working and have grown in your career, sometimes less is more.

Let’s say you’ve worked multiple jobs concurrently to make some side income for your family. It’s OK to leave some of them off your resume.

Avoid leaving large gaps in your career timeline that might give hiring managers pause about your work availability and dedication, but tighten up your career story with the roles that are most pertinent to your goals.

Highlighting key skills

Do yourself a favor before applying for a new role by checking the job description. Employers often include the years of experience they want candidates to have for the position, which is a helpful bit of information.

Reviewing the job description also gives you a cheat sheet of keywords you should include on your resume. Instead of packing in 25 years of experience on your document, focus instead on including the right strategic phrasing to make your resume as specific as possible.

Especially given how the pandemic has transformed work as we know it, recruiters and hiring managers are more concerned than ever before about your most recent work performance.

Organizational structures have changed. The way you lead employees has changed. The way companies hire has changed.

Be ready for the change by putting your best foot forward with hyper-targeted, strategic personal marketing materials.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0