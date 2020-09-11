Joe Szynkowski: Happy workers are 13% more productive

Negative leadership, inconsistent raises, long commutes and longer hours are just a few of the reasons professionals around the world seem to be fed up with working. Throw in a global pandemic – during which many of us have been able to spend more time with friends and families – and we’re at a whole new level of discontentment with the traditional work engagement.

An optimist will see this overall state of the workplace as an opportunity for improvement. But we can only improve something by taking action.

Be the change

If you see holes in your company’s culture, don’t be afraid to speak up. The best leaders in American businesses are willing to listen to their people. Companies like Chick-fil-A have built reputations as great places to work because they respect their people and offer opportunities for advancement, as well as forums for offering ideas and speaking their minds.

If your opinions are not welcome where you work, then you weren’t valued there in the first place and it might be time to look for another company.

Stay positive