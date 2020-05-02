Joe Szynkowski: Hey bosses, want more productive workers? Make them happy.

Don’t use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to stagnate when it comes to improving your company culture. Now is the perfect time to refine your processes and define your employee engagement goals for when things get back to normal.

Work-life balance

We’ve all heard this buzzword thrown around. A work-life balance is basically the separation of professional and personal life activities. Finding a good balance provides freedom, allowing employees ample time to unplug and recharge.

When employees aren’t having to worry about work outside of the office, it increases their drive and ultimately their productivity. Allowing employees to reboot gives them the opportunity to come in with a fresh attitude instead of being overwhelmed. Having a clear break between life and work is an easy way to promote happiness – and one that employees everywhere appreciate.

Happiness costs less

The average cost-per-hire for companies is $4,129 per new employee, according to Hire by Google’s latest research. The cost-per-hire of executive leaders is exponentially higher. Recently, the Work Institute looked at trends in employee turnover and predicted that this year, one out of every three workers will leave their current jobs.