Joe Szynkowski: Hey bosses, want more productive workers? Make them happy.

New employment research has produced evidence of what many people have long suspected: Happier people do a better job.
Check out these findings from the recent Financial Impact of a Positive Employee Experience study of more than 22,000 workers across 43 countries:
• Improving human workplace practices can nearly triple the return on company assets and more than double the return on sales.
• Small improvements in the employee experience can lead to an increase in millions of dollars in operating income.
Armed with this data, it’s no surprise that some companies are taking more active measures to promote positive employee experiences, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Do your part
Even if you’re not a senior leader in your company, you can have a positive impact on the culture. If you notice that productivity around you is low and it seems you’ve done all you can to promote employee happiness in the workplace, don’t be afraid to suggest improvements to your department’s hiring practices.
Leaders in human resources will appreciate your feedback and can use it to assess any gaps in the hiring, training and engagement processes, and determine ways in which the company can improve.
Don’t use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to stagnate when it comes to improving your company culture. Now is the perfect time to refine your processes and define your employee engagement goals for when things get back to normal.
Work-life balance
We’ve all heard this buzzword thrown around. A work-life balance is basically the separation of professional and personal life activities. Finding a good balance provides freedom, allowing employees ample time to unplug and recharge.
When employees aren’t having to worry about work outside of the office, it increases their drive and ultimately their productivity. Allowing employees to reboot gives them the opportunity to come in with a fresh attitude instead of being overwhelmed. Having a clear break between life and work is an easy way to promote happiness – and one that employees everywhere appreciate.
Happiness costs less
The average cost-per-hire for companies is $4,129 per new employee, according to Hire by Google’s latest research. The cost-per-hire of executive leaders is exponentially higher. Recently, the Work Institute looked at trends in employee turnover and predicted that this year, one out of every three workers will leave their current jobs.
Replacing these professionals requires a lot of operational cost, not to mention the hassles of onboarding and training people for critical roles. Employees don’t like the inconvenience either. They would rather stay engaged with one company for a longer period of time. Without regular raises and a culture that makes them feel engaged and respected, they have no choice but to look around for other opportunities.
Ensuring work happiness may sound secondary to employers. After all, they have payroll to meet, products to sell and competition to beat. But employing top-notch, fulfilled talent can help ease all of those burdens because of the benefits to your bottom line.
It’s possible for employees to be happy and productive in the workplace. It just takes a leadership team that is focused on making them feel engaged and valued.
What are you doing to promote workplace happiness?
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.
