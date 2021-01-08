Joe Szynkowski: How – and why – to get a job in politics

I know, I know. After the week we’ve had as a country, who in their right mind would want to get into the political field? With the gap widening between the right and left with no real bridge in sight, why spend a career fighting against what seems to be the impossible challenge of uniting America?

That’s exactly why new blood is needed in politics.

In the long run, infighting will never beat collaboration. Meeting in the middle will always win over digging in our heels. And leading by example will always influence others.

So, if you’ve got the fight in you, working in politics may be just the thing to bring you career happiness in 2021.

Consider your options

When considering a role in politics, your mind may go straight to becoming an elected official, either on the national or local level. This type of position requires special leadership abilities and the power to connect with your constituents.

It’s also one of the most challenging jobs in the workforce, as many elected officials will tell you about grueling hours and the overwhelming feeling of responsibility to be a people-pleaser while trying to make a difference.