Joe Szynkowski: How reading — even listening — to books can help your career

We all want to be sharper mentally and we all want to enjoy our work. Books can help us achieve both.

Regular reading has been proven to slow the process of memory decline and improve our brain function, according to recent research published in the journal, “Neurology.”

Career-wise, it can open our eyes to new opportunities, people and paths that we may not have previously known about. It can also challenge our perspectives and make us more empathetic to the struggles of others.

In short, the key to a happier personal and professional life could be just a page away.

Let’s dive in.

Get ahead of the competition

If you’re seeking a case study on the power of reading, look no further than Warren Buffet. The son of a U.S. congressman, Buffett is regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time. He bought his first stock at the age of 11 and first filed taxes at age 13. Today, he claims to spend 80 percent of his day reading.

I’d venture a guess that a miniscule amount of that percentage is spent scrolling Facebook.