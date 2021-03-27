Joe Szynkowski: How reading — even listening — to books can help your career

We all want to be sharper mentally and we all want to enjoy our work. Books can help us achieve both.
Regular reading has been proven to slow the process of memory decline and improve our brain function, according to recent research published in the journal, “Neurology.”
Career-wise, it can open our eyes to new opportunities, people and paths that we may not have previously known about. It can also challenge our perspectives and make us more empathetic to the struggles of others.
In short, the key to a happier personal and professional life could be just a page away.
Let’s dive in.
Get ahead of the competition
If you’re seeking a case study on the power of reading, look no further than Warren Buffet. The son of a U.S. congressman, Buffett is regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time. He bought his first stock at the age of 11 and first filed taxes at age 13. Today, he claims to spend 80 percent of his day reading.
I’d venture a guess that a miniscule amount of that percentage is spent scrolling Facebook.
Buffet points to Benjamin Graham’s, “The Intelligent Investor,” as the book that changed his life and helped form his highly successful investment strategy.
Buffet says: “To invest successfully over a lifetime does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights or insider information. What’s needed is a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding that framework.”
Use this advice when it comes to your career, as well. Research new opportunities and strengthen your skillset at all times. Make fact-based decisions instead of emotional ones.
This will help you get – and stay – ahead of the competition.
Create good habits
In addition to benefiting you as an adult, reading regularly with your kids can put them on an early path to success.
A report from Scholastic suggests that reading out loud to kids throughout their elementary school years may inspire them to become frequent readers. The study uncovered that more than 40 percent of frequent readers ages six through 10 were read to out loud at home, but only 13 percent of those who did not read often for fun were.
Story time can spark a positive, rewarding hobby for a lifetime.
The best books I’ve read
I strive to read one old-fashioned book – page turns and all – every three months and listen to one audiobook per month.
I find that it keeps me sharp and helps explode my thinking. My dad jokes that the books I read are too serious, but here are a few great non-fiction books, as well as some memoirs I’ve read over the past year.
I’ll throw in a few great fictions – you’re welcome, Dad.
• “The Greatest Salesman in the World” by OG Mandino
• “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
• “Working” by Studs Terkel
• “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
• “Atomic Habits” by James Clear
• “Failure is an Option” by H. Jon Benjamin
• “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
• “The Force” by Don Winslow
• “Sisters” by Raina Telgemeier
Yes, “Sisters” is an early readers book. But it still counts because I read it with the kids.
Creating good habits, one book at a time.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.