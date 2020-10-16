Joe Szynkowski: How to add stories to your interview strategy

• Don’t overshare: While it’s a good idea to reveal personal stories, it’s essential to avoid delving too deep into personal issues. Interviewers want to hear about you, sure, but they are more interested in hearing about how your experiences can help their company.

• Be concise: When telling your story, create an intriguing beginning, a fascinating middle and a pleasing conclusion. Don’t get too stuck in personal details and avoid meandering into different stories. This is where practice at home can help. Record yourself on your smartphone telling different stories so you can practice your body language and cadence.

• You don’t have to be the hero: Don’t leave out stories where you may not be the main character. Include stories where you led or mentored a peer to make a beneficial decision in the workplace. This will show great self-awareness — a real key to storytelling.

The STAR Model

If you need help deciding how to best draft a story regarding your work experience, consider hiring a local interview coach. These professionals often come from the world of recruitment and can guide you through the process of telling a great story and preparing for your big interview.