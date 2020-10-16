Joe Szynkowski: How to add stories to your interview strategy

Everybody loves a great story — especially hiring managers and recruiters. It’s their job to bring great candidates to the table, and nothing differentiates a job-seeker like a solid story that explains how they will be able to step in and immediately help their target company.
When a position is open within a company, you can count on hiring managers to interview an extensive list of candidates. The average job announcement draws hundreds of applications!
While your qualifications and experiences can help you stand apart, how you handle yourself during the meeting can also make a significant difference.
Rather than answer questions blandly, learn how to tell stories regarding your career highlights to build a solid first impression.
This approach will help you find a company that appreciates what you’ve achieved, which will in turn lead to career happiness.
Tips for great storytelling
Since the interview process can be an uncomfortable experience for both parties, telling a story is a beneficial way to break the tension and personalize the communications.
Instead of relying on your credentials and capabilities alone, follow these tips from the National Storytelling Network to nail your next job interview:
• Don’t overshare: While it’s a good idea to reveal personal stories, it’s essential to avoid delving too deep into personal issues. Interviewers want to hear about you, sure, but they are more interested in hearing about how your experiences can help their company.
• Be concise: When telling your story, create an intriguing beginning, a fascinating middle and a pleasing conclusion. Don’t get too stuck in personal details and avoid meandering into different stories. This is where practice at home can help. Record yourself on your smartphone telling different stories so you can practice your body language and cadence.
• You don’t have to be the hero: Don’t leave out stories where you may not be the main character. Include stories where you led or mentored a peer to make a beneficial decision in the workplace. This will show great self-awareness — a real key to storytelling.
The STAR Model
If you need help deciding how to best draft a story regarding your work experience, consider hiring a local interview coach. These professionals often come from the world of recruitment and can guide you through the process of telling a great story and preparing for your big interview.
Many experts choose to guide job seekers by introducing them to the STAR model. By utilizing this method, behavioral interviewing techniques can be formed. Here is how the system breaks down, as suggested by the career development organization Path Forward:
Situation
When considering a situation to describe, research common interview questions for the industry in which you are applying. As an example, a collective inquiry is to discuss an obstacle you overcame in the workplace.
The situation aspect is typically made up of five factors to provide a clear story.
• Who was involved?
• What was the challenge?
• Where did the problem occur?
• When did the issue take place?
• Why did you have to overcome the obstacle?
Ask yourself these questions during your pre-interview practice to develop stories to questions that will likely be asked.
Task
During this part of the story, you should discuss the outcome you desired and the steps you would attempt to achieve it. Explain any obstacles you expected to prevent you from completing the task.
Action
Here is your chance to brag about the measures you took to obtain the result you needed. To show you are a team player, be sure to mention any efforts your co-workers made to help achieve the goal.
Result
Your conclusion should express the outcome of the challenge you set forth to conquer. Be thorough when discussing how your actions directly contributed to the outcome. You should also reveal things you learned throughout the process. Make sure you have stories regarding both positive and negative results, as hiring managers will likely ask questions regarding both.
Follow these tips — and tell the right stories — to knock your next interview out of the park.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
